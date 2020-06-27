Max Rohskopf opens up about his fight against Austin Hubbard

Max Rohskopf defends coach over controversial stoppage in last fight

Max Rohskopf also said that he only had a few days to train for the tournament

Max Rohskopf suffered a massive defeat at the hands of Austin Hubbard at UFC on ESPN 11. The fight generated a lot of controversy for multiple reasons, the primary being the way the corner of Max Rohskopf was behaving.

Max Rohskopf, after the second round, said that he wanted to quit but his corner persisted on keeping the fight going. The clip went viral on social media and prompted a massive backlash.

Robert Drysdale later defended his stance and said that he cared about Max Rohskopf. Now, in a recent interview with MMA fighting, Max Rohskopf was heard defending his coach and corner.

Max Rohskopf said that they were already training for contender series in August but given the pandemic situation, he was sure a short notice fight would come up. That had prompted him to be ready for a situation for a very short notice. However, for this fight, he only got to train for a couple of days.

“We were planning on the Contender Series in August, but with this whole pandemic thing, and with fights being in Vegas, I definitely thought there was a possibility for a short notice fight,” Rohskopf said. “I tried my best to try and prepare for that, but I had a couple of injuries where I wasn’t able to train as hard as I can. Leading up to the fight, I only got to train hard for a couple of days. To me, I don’t think that should matter. I wanted to be a guy, I still want to be a guy that shows up to fight no matter what, regardless of having a camp or any of that sh*t, because I think that’s a little bit overlooked. I was just gonna go with the flow, and just based on how I felt in training, I thought I was ready.”

Max Rohskopf says similar problem had happened in past

Max Rohskopf even said that is why his manager was confident in him. Max Rohskopf later turned his attention to addressing the matter at hand, the fight. Rohskopf said that he had similar jitters multiple times in the past. He had always had difficulty in self-belief and that is what happened at the fight against Austin Hubbard. Max Rohskopf said that it was something that had cost him the All American Title as well.

“I’ve done this my whole life. I’ve self-boycotted myself. Even when I was wrestling in high school, I was the best in the state and ended up getting third because I self-boycotted myself. I was one of the best guys in the country in college, was never an All-American when it counted, because I was telling myself that, for whatever reason, I don’t deserve it. That’s exactly what I did in my fight with Austin. Sh*t got hard, and I looked at my coach and said, ‘I don’t want to be here anymore.’ Not because I didn’t want to be there, but because I didn’t think I deserved to be there.”

