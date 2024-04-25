"May 8 is the date people will see your corruption" - Mark Hunt unloads on Dana White following Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia purse reveal

Mark Hunt is not a fan of UFC CEO Dana White. In response to Ryan Garcia's Instagram post revealing the $50 million paycheck he received for his fight with Devin Haney, the retired heavyweight called out his former employer for "corruption." Hunt unleashed an irate tirade on White, calling for the UFC's longtime leader to be fired.

The 18-fight UFC veteran did not stop there, calling White a "filthy degenerate swine" and predicting that "people will see [his] corruption" on May 8.

Hunt tweeted:

"This is why u will be fired u b**** @danawhite there has never been one MMA fighter to make this kind of money for a fight filthy degenerate swine May 8 is the date people will see your corruption and all those filth u had conspire with u"

According to the screenshot Hunt included in his tweet, Garcia was paid $50 million for the April 20 pay-per-view main event while Haney was given $35 million in a losing effort.

At the time of his tweet, the May 8 date Hunt references is less than two weeks ahead, though the importance of the specific day was not made public. The UFC was recently involved in an antitrust lawsuit involving several former fighters but the case was settled for $335 million.

Mark Hunt's legal history with Dana White

With Mark Hunt's recent tweet chastising the UFC for low fighter pay on April 25, the outburst can only be added to a series of incidents the former heavyweight has had with the promotion.

Before he departed from the company in 2018, Hunt had issues with the way the UFC operated while constantly advocating for increased fighter pay. Most notably, Hunt attempted to sue the UFC and Brock Lesnar for a 2018 bout at UFC 200 when the former WWE star tested positive for illegal substances.

Hunt lost the case and called the UFC a "cheating company."

In White's most recent public statement on Hunt, the UFC CEO called 'The Super Samoan' a "delusional guy" who "has lost so many lawsuits against us."

It is unclear if May 8 represents a day of hearing or trial from another lawsuit involving Hunt and the UFC, but the 50-year-old will likely provide another update on social media when the time comes.