"Maybe he can have a TRT Vitor resurgence" - Conor McGregor's new sparring footage from 2024 has fans hyped

Conor McGregor's latest sparring footage has got MMA fans even more excited about his 2024 return to the octagon.

The Irishman has been out of action since suffering a freak leg break during his 2021 trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier. The injury required major surgery and rehab, with 'Notorious' only returning to full fitness at the back end of last year.

McGregor has been expected to return to face Michael Chandler, with the pair igniting their beef during their stint as coaches opposite one another on season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter.

While nothing has been confirmed by the UFC yet, 'Notorious' released a video on New Years Day where he stated that he would be facing Chandler on the UFC's International Fight Week card in June.

Now, in the wake of his return to the octagon, the former UFC double champ has shared some of his sparring footage, which has certainly got fans a buzz.

Reacting to the video, one fan claimed that McGregor looked even faster than he did pre-injury, and alluded to the fact it was due to his rumored steroid use to help his recovery.

"Not gonna lie, he looks faster than he did before he got injured. Maybe he can have a TRT Vitor resurgence. God bless steroids."

Another fan wrote:

"I'm always going to praise his tenacity. BTW, the man looks good training with the old stand (and for someone who broke his leg that badly)"

One fan added:

"Let’s go Conor looking sharp champ champ"

Another user wrote:

"Greatest comeback in sports history"

Michael Chandler predicts in which round he will finish Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler is so confident that he's going to defeat Conor McGregor that he has also offered his own 'Mystic Mike' prediction of when the fight will finish.

Chandler and McGregor's rivarly has continued to heat up following their stint on The Ultimate Fighter last year. The pair have regularly traded blows on social media and during interviews, with both men confident that they'll lay the other flat on the canvas.

During a recent appearance on the Bussin' With The Boys podcast, Chandler gave his prediction for the fight, saying:

"Conor McGregor is a quitter, especially when the pressure gets put on him. Look at the Khabib [Nurmagomedov] fight. You look at the Nate Diaz fight, the [Dustin] Poirier fights. I mean, when he gets pressure put on him...the guy who thinks he's the alpha dog, doesn't like the pressure because ultimately it's just one big facade...The real Conor McGregor is a quitter."

