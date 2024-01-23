“The alpha dog doesn’t like the pressure” - Michael Chandler predicts the round in which he thinks Conor McGregor will “quit” during their fight

Michael Chandler recently blasted Conor McGregor's toughness and motivation while predicting what he believes will transpire when they meet inside the octagon.

Chandler and McGregor have been linked to a bout since they coached 'The Ultimate Fighter' last year, but the UFC has yet to officially announce when and where the bout will be taking place. During his appearance on Bussin' With The Boys, the former Bellator lightweight champion mentioned that the Irishman has a history of quitting when the pressure becomes too much for him to handle and believes he won't be as motivated. He said:

"Conor McGregor is a quitter, especially when the pressure gets put on him. Look at the Khabib [Nurmagomedov] fight. You look at the Nate Diaz fight, the [Dustin] Poirier fights. I mean, when he gets pressure put on him...the guy who thinks he's the alpha dog, doesn't like the pressure because ultimately it's just one big facade...The real Conor is a quitter."

Chandler and McGregor have both taken jibes at each other during their recent interviews and on social media. It will be interesting to see when the fight will be officially booked and whether it will be contested at middleweight like 'The Notorious' had claimed.

Michael Chandler opens up about the benefits of visualization

Michael Chandler recently opened up about visualization and how it has benefited him.

The former Bellator lightweight champion took to his X account and noted that he had been asked about visualization and proceeded to share his thoughts. He mentioned that it is very beneficial in ensuring one's preparation and used his current experience in the UFC as an example. He said:

"The best way to become prepared is to get there and do it before you actually get there and do it. I can close my eyes and I can see a UFC octagon...a big arena...Conor McGregor...Bruce Buffer to my left as he's yelling on the microphone. See yourself performing with confidence...See yourself over exceeding your expectations of what you think you're capable of."

