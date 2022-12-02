“Maybe compete against me one day” - Reinier de Ridder excited to see "good guy" Roberto Soldic in ONE

At ONE on Prime Video 5, Reinier de Ridder will once again take the spotlight, headlining a huge event with a world title defense.

Looking to end his year by facing the biggest challenge he has potentially ever had inside the circle, the Dutchman will face interim heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin.

With his light heavyweight world championship on the line, a win over a fellow undefeated world champion would only add to the incredible run that ‘The Dutch Knight’ has produced in ONE Championship.

In another of the night's most anticipated contests, former KSW double champion Roberto Soldic will make his debut in ONE Championship. The Croatian will face the undefeated Murad Ramazanov in a huge fight for the welterweight division.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Reinier de Ridder gave his impressions of the debuting Roberto Soldic, and even alluded to the two men potentially facing each other down the line:

“Yeah, man. He's a good guy, first off. We've had some training sessions together. I'm really happy to see him being successful here and getting a shot in ONE. He has some very cool epic fights in KSW. His striking is phenomenal, very heavy hands. I'm very, very excited to see him competing in ONE and maybe compete against me one day.”

Watch the full interview below:

“Just call out some names and we'll see who bites” - Reinier de Ridder willing to fight and beat anyone in the world

Two-division world champion Reinier de Ridder is supremely confident in his ability to beat any man who is standing across from him inside the circle.

Through his professional career and seven fights under the ONE Championship banner, ‘The Dutch Knight’ has done exactly that and is yet to find his equal. De Ridder is always hunting down his next challenge and at ONE on Prime Video 5, he will face potentially his most dangerous opponent yet.

In undefeated interim heavyweight champion Anatoly Malykhin, he will have to use his skills against the size and power of the Russian, who has been a wrecking machine so far in ONE Championship.

In the same interview, Reinier de Ridder spoke about his policy when it comes to facing challenges and looking for his next opponent:

“Yeah, back in the day I used to think I can beat this guy, I can beat that guy. But nowadays, to be honest, I think I can beat anybody in the world. So I just call out some names and we'll see who bites.”

Fans in North America can catch their highly anticipated showdown at ONE on Prime Video 5 this Friday night. The event will air live and for free on Amazon Prime Video with an active subscription.

Poll : 0 votes