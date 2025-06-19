“Maybe it’s going to hurt more” - Stamp admits injured knee still giving her problems in tricky recovery

Former undisputed ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex can't wait to return to action in the world's largest martial arts organization. If it weren't for a harrowing knee injury that has threatened the very future of her career.
Stamp tore her MCL more than two years ago, shortly after she won her first MMA world title. Just recently, the 27-year-old relinquished the gold due to her extended inactivity.
She tried to make a comeback earlier this year, only to reaggravate the said injury, which set her back indefinitely. Speaking to veteran MMA reporter Nick Atkin of Bangkok Post in a recent interview, Stamp gave an update to fans on her recovery.
The Fairtex Training Center product said:
"My injury isn’t healed 100 percent yet. So my knee is not ready for a fight yet. If I fight, maybe it’s going to hurt more. So I want to take more time until everything is 100 percent first before I get into the ring again."
Stamp was last seen at the historic ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video, where she knocked out South Korean veteran Ham Seo Hee in the third round to claim the coveted belt.
Stamp Fairtex reveals timetable for her eventual return: "I want to know how my knee is"
All this being said, Stamp Fairtex fully expects to return to action sooner rather than later, as long as her recovery goes swimmingly. She told Nick Atkin:
"I think I’m gonna use this next two months–this month and next month–to look at my knee first because right now it’s full rehab. So I want to know how my knee is. If it’s better, I can schedule. But I think this year, I can fight. I think in six months I can. But it’s up to my knee also. I’m really hungry to fight already."
