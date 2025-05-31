“Clips that are fun to watch” - Stamp Fairtex using her strong social media presence to promote Thai culture

Former ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion and triple-sport phenom Stamp Fairtex of Thailand is one of the most talented prizefighters in the world, admired by millions around the globe.

Ad

That being said, the 27-year-old Pattaya native is making it a point to use her massive influence on social media to promote Thai culture through various entertaining skits and posts.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Stamp says she has recently grown to love posting Thai language content, particularly teaching foreigners some basic Thai words and phrases.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The 27-year-old Fairtex Training Center product told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"I want to create content that teaches the Thai language with fun, because nowadays people like clips that are fun to watch more than clips that only provide knowledge."

Stamp has hundreds of thousands of followers on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, and is a massive global star.

Stamp Fairtex has no problem facing close friend Denice Zamboanga for the gold: "We're both professionals"

Before having had to pull out of her ONE 173 showdown with Denice Zamboanga, originally scheduled for August 1 in Denver, Stamp Fairtex is now back in recovery mode after reaggravating her knee injury.

Ad

However, she reassures fans that she will be back to face Zamboanga eventually.

She told ONE:

"It's not that difficult because we're both professionals and we both have the same goal of becoming world champions. This fight, we both have a clear goal. She wants the belt and I want to defend my belt."

Stamp says she has been focused on getting her health to a hundred percent:

Ad

"In the morning, I ride a bicycle because I can't run very well right now. I mostly kick the pads and weight training to increase my strength. I will try to focus on my recovery as best as I can, but I don't know if I'll be fully healed in time for fight day."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Stamp Fairtex's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dan Paulo Errazo Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.