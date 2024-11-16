"Maybe Jon Jones is the better heavyweight after all" - Jake Paul fires back at "clout chasing" Francis Ngannou after slapping threat

Jake Paul and Francis Ngannou have hit a rough patch in their relationship. 'The Problem Child' recently took to X and dismissed 'The Predator' following the latter's threat to slap him. While the exact reason for Ngannou's comments is unknown, it isn't difficult to decipher.

The Cameroonian knockout artist idolizes Mike Tyson, one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time and Paul defeated the 58-year-old in a widely panned matchup, being labeled as a shameless cash grab by many. Ngannou seemingly got upset with the fight and said:

"Next time I see this @jakepaul guy I'm gonna give him 2 or 3 slaps"

Meanwhile, Paul responded, saying:

"Clout chasing doesn't suit you legend. Maybe Jon Jones is the better heavyweight after all"

The boxing match between Paul and Tyson failed to live up to the expectations both men had set. Paul did not score a knockout and seemed wary of engaging Tyson on the inside, who looked as old as his age implied. He was defensively sound but lacked the speed and mobility to make his offense work.

He was not the 'Iron Mike' of old that fans were hoping to catch a glimpse of. It was a unanimous decision win for Paul, who took a thinly veiled shot at the great Canelo Alvarez in his post-fight interview. However, his newfound issues with Ngannou could lead to a different matchup.

Both men are under the PFL banner and were previously on good terms. However, if the bad blood is real, a boxing match between the pair is possible, given that Ngannou has boxed recently and is lacking in compelling MMA fights at the PFL.

Francis Ngannou fits the description of Jake Paul's typical opponents

Most of Jake Paul's opponents have been aging MMA fighters with little boxing experience. Francis Ngannou is 38 years old and an MMA fighter. Unfortunately for Paul, Ngannou is no boxing novice, having taken part in two professional bouts with the first seeing him fight Tyson Fury in a split-decision loss.

The second bout was a washout, as he was knocked out within two rounds by Anthony Joshua. Meanwhile, 'The Problem Child' has built his record by beating aging MMA legends like Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley. Furthermore, Paul did flirt with the idea of boxing Ngannou in the past, so why not?

