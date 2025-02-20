"Maybe he needs to become the bad guy" - Henry Cejudo gives a friendly reality check to Alexandre Pantoja about "dry" flyweight division

Former two-division champion Henry Cejudo is set to make his comeback at UFC Seattle this weekend, Feb 22. The veteran fighter, eager to end a two-fight skid, will face Song Yadong in a bantamweight contest as he looks to re-establish his legacy.

Ad

Cejudo’s recent setbacks include a challenging title bout with Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288 and a loss to current champ Merab Dvalishvili.

Ahead of his fight night, Cejudo weighed in on the state of the flyweight class, which he once ruled. He expressed admiration for current champion Alexandre Pantoja while urging him to elevate the division’s profile:

"I love Pantoja, and that’s another thing too. I spent New Year’s…like I’m super close to Pantoja. He’s a great fighter. But I think sometimes you can create storylines because everybody is kind of dry at flyweight. Like there's no tussle... there's no storyline. I think it's his responsibility now to promote the weight division. And I mean it and I tell him as a brother, it's his job to sell the fight... maybe he needs to become the bad guy."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Henry Cejudo's post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Henry Cejudo weighs in on the idea of returning to flyweight

Henry Cejudo has sparked a conversation about a return to the flyweight division, marking a full circle in his career. Appearing in the aforementioned interview, the former Olympic wrestler hinted at a comeback to the 125-pound class, suggesting his re-entry could revive excitement in a category he once transformed:

Ad

“There is a potential thing that I could be going back down. With a victory here I don’t think there’s anybody at flyweight that could really sell the division. I think there’s too many dry people at that weight division. I feel like what I’ve done in combat sports, particularly the flyweights is saving that division back in 2020."

Ad

Check out Henry Cejudo's comment below (4:20):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.