"Maybe he really is undefeated" - UFC fighters react to Sean O'Malley's dominant UFC 260 showing

Sean O'Malley put on a masterpiece during his UFC 260 showdown against Thomas Almeida. The 'Suga' show kicked off as O'Malley landed a head kick and followed it up with a vicious right hand to drop Almeida in the very first round.

But Sean O'Malley failed to capitalize on the opportunity, giving Thomas Almeida enough time to recover. This ultimately gave way for O'Malley to put his striking arsenal on full display before knocking out Almeida at 3:52 in the final round.

This puts Sean O'Malley back in the win column after suffering his first professional defeat against Marlon 'Chito' Vera at UFC 252.

Several UFC fighters took to Twitter to react to Sean O'Malley's victory at UFC 260. According to Belal Muhammed and Michael Chandler, O'Malley's claims of being undefeated might actually hold true.

Maybe he really is undefeated — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 28, 2021

And @sugaseanmma impresses again. Still undefeated! And how about the grit of Almeida. #UFC260 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) March 28, 2021

While other fighters may have been in awe of Sean O'Malley after his performance at UFC 260, it certainly failed to impress Chito Vera, who reacted with a yawning emoticon.

🥱 — Chito Vera (@chitoveraUFC) March 28, 2021

Giving Almeida props for hanging tough. Especially in that first round. Took a head kick. O'Malley did his thing 👏 props. #UFC260 — Adrian Yanez (@yanezmma) March 28, 2021

@SugaSeanMMA congrats brotha amazing just all around fight IQ you tha man!!!#ufc — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) March 28, 2021

O'Malley is Kicking the shit out of him literally!!!#Ufc260 — Jamahal “Sweet Dreams” Hill (@JamahalH) March 28, 2021

@SugaSeanMMA has some crazy fakes ! — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) March 28, 2021

Almeida hasn’t been the same since that Garbrandt fight in 2016 ! #UFC260 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) March 28, 2021

Sean O'Malley believes he is still undefeated

Sean O'Malley was handed his first professional defeat by Chito Vera at UFC 252 but he maintains that he is still undefeated. According to O'Malley, the only reason he didn't walk out with his hands raised at UFC 252 was due to a leg injury.

In the lead up to UFC 260, O'Malley told Sky Sports in an interview:

"I didn't think it was that big of a deal when I said, 'I'm mentally undefeated'. Looking at the fight, I didn't lose because my skillset wasn't as good as his. I lost due to an injuryA lot of people, even fighters, said 'handle your loss like a man'. It is what it is. I stick to how I feel. I'm going to be myself regardless."

Predicting a knockout win over Thomas Almeida, Sean O'Malley further added:

"I enjoy proving people wrong. I've been like that since I was a little dude. People say 'he's overrated'. I could go out there and knock out Thomas [Almeida], what are they going to say? I'm just going to go out there and keep doing what I do."