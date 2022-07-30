"Maybe she thought Julianna Pena's got a nice a**" - Michael Bisping laughs away spying accusations against Amanda Nunes

Michael Bisping doesn't think Amanda Nunes was seriously spying on Julianna Pena to figure out her game plan for their upcoming rematch. Heading into their women's bantamweight title fight at UFC 277, Pena has accused Nunes of spying on her training sessions during the shoot of The Ultimate Fighter 30.

She insinuated that Nunes was trying to get in on her strategy for the fight. Bisping, however, feels otherwise. According to 'The Count', Nunes could have been watching Pena's training for a multitude of reasons apart from trying to figure out her game plan.

He claimed that Nunes could've wanted to play mind games with her opponent or distract her. Bisping also jokingly claimed that 'The Lioness' could've been watching Julianna Pena's training sessions because she admires her physique. The Englishman clarified that he was only joking and didn't mean to implicate that Amanda Nunes was "cheating on her (wife)."

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Bisping said:

"There could be a multitude of reasons why you're having a peek-through. You could be just looking at them, mocking them, you know, laughing at them [like] 'Look at these f***ers, they don't know what they're doing, look at them. Hey John, have a look at this, look how they're training like it's 2007.' There could be any kind of reason. Well, maybe she thought f***ing Julianna's got a nice a** and she's looking through, you know what I mean? I'm not saying that she's cheating on her."

Julianna Pena prepared to do everything it takes to retain title at UFC 277

Julianna Pena will leave no stone unturned to retain the women's bantamweight title at UFC 277. Pena and Nunes will square off in the headliner of the pay-per-view event scheduled to take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on July 30.

Pena knows that Nunes will throw the kitchen sink at her in their rematch to try and recapture her lost throne. However, 'The Venezuelan Vixen' is prepared to do everything in her power to ensure that doesn't happen, even if that means eye-gouging her opponent.

During the UFC 277 press conference, the 32-year-old said:

"I am going to punch, kick, pull her hair – I’m going to bite her, I’m going to gouge her eyeballs out if I have to. I’m literally going to do everything in there. Trust me when I say I am ready and willing to die. Whatever it takes, I’m going to do whatever it takes."

