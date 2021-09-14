"Maybe Tyson Fury" - Vitor Belfort boldly names a list of potential opponents he'd like to face in a boxing bout

Vitor Belfort recently made his way onto the boxing scene with a bang.

Having outboxed Evander Holyfield, Belfort is looking at bigger names next. Considering how he name-checked the likes of Tyson Fury, Lennox Lewis and Jake Paul, it seems his journey in the squared circle has only just begun. That's despite pushing 45.

But the fact that he is looking to butt heads with one of the absolute best boxers in the world today is perhaps ambitious.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Vitor Belfort offered fans some insight into what his future looked like. Speaking about potential opponents, Belfort went on to admit that Tyson Fury was one fighter that he had been considering.

"I need someone legendary. At this point right now, I'm looking for Jake Paul. I would love to do the Klitschko brothers, Lennox Lewis, even maybe Tyson Fury. Who knows? I'm looking for legendary guys that have paved their way," admitted Vitor Belfort.

Can Vitor Belfort really pick a fight with Tyson Fury?

Keeping everything that Tyson Fury has achieved over the course of the past few years in mind, Vitor Belfort should tread with caution. The difference between the pair is similar to the one we saw between Belfort and Evander Holyfield this past weekend. We all know how well that turned out.

While the Brazilian still clearly has some fight left in him, butting heads with the likes of Tyson Fury would be an ill-advised move. Apart from the difference between their physical prowess, Fury is currently a hot commodity.

With a fight against Deontay Wilder and a potential clash with Anthony Joshua looming over his shoulder, it could be a long time before Fury considers a fight against anyone but the cream of the crop.

Tyson Fury is currently embroiled in a trilogy saga with Deontay Wilder. The final edition of their feud is set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 9.

After a hard-fought draw in their first outing in the ring, Fury made short work of 'The Bronze Bomber' in their second meeting. 'The Gyspy King' is looking to do the same this time around.

