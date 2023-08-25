"Maybe UFC will be mad about it"- Merab Dvalishvili willing to wait more than a year if Aljamain Sterling gets his rematch against Sean O'Malley

Merab Dvalishvili has patiently awaited his opportunity to fight for the bantamweight title and appears to be willing to continue to do so. The No.2-ranked bantamweight shared that he will continue his wait if Aljamain Sterling receives a rematch against Sean O'Malley.

Speaking to Nolan King of MMA Junkie, 'The Machine' revealed:

"I'm the next guy after Aljo so a good way will be give Aljo rematch and after that, I'm just going to wait for my title fight. I guess we will figure it out after, but I am just going to fight for title next. Even if I have to wait one year or more, I will just wait. I will just recover my hand and I will get better in our training. I'm only getting better."

Dvalishvili added:

"Maybe UFC will be mad about it, but listen man, I was fighting always who was planned to me and I did everything what I was supposed to do, but now, after Aljo, I am No.1 contender and I think I deserve to title shot."

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments on waiting for a title shot below:

Dvalishvili last competed in March as he picked up a unanimous decision victory with a dominant performance against Petr Yan. He won all five rounds of the bout on all three judges' scorecards. Meanwhile, O'Malley was able to dethrone Sterling with a second-round TKO at UFC 292.

Merab Dvalishvili reveals he will be ready to face Sean O'Malley in December

Sean O'Malley has shared that he plans to defend his bantamweight title for the first time at UFC 296 in December. Merab Dvalishvili, who recently underwent hand surgery, revealed that he will be healthy and ready to fight at UFC 296. Speaking to Damon Martin of MMA Fighting, 'The Machine' was asked about his status, responding:

"Yes. One thousand percent, man, one thousand percent, I'll be ready. Even if I have to fight with one hand, I'll fight the guy with one hand. I'm a warrior. I was injured before Petr Yan's fight, I still fight, I still win. I'm a warrior and I fight anybody. If Aljo's not coming back soon and they're not making rematch right now, then I am the guy to fight Sean. I stole his jacket so let's see if I can stole his belt now."

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments on fighting in December below:

While Dvalishvili has shared his willingness to wait for Aljamain Sterling to receive a rematch, 'Funk Master' has shared that he is looking to return in 2024. Meanwhile, O'Malley has been targeting a bout with Marlon 'Chito' Vera, however, it is unclear if 'The Machine' will receive the first opportunity to challenge for the belt.