Maycee Barber's coach insists 'The Future' didn't withdraw from Erin Blanchfield fight, claims she "begged" to avoid medical intervention

Maycee Barber's coach recently claimed that Barber wanted to fight Erin Blanchfield despite her medical condition. The individual expressed his admiration for Barber's attitude and also promised 'The Future's strong comeback.

Barber and Blanchfield were scheduled to headline UFC Vegas 107 in a flyweight bout last weekend. However, the 27-year-old came in half a pound overweight at the weigh-ins, forcing their matchup to be at catchweight.

Unfortunately at the very last minute, Barber couldn't make her walk to the octagon, leaving everyone confused. During the broadcast, it was found that the American had not been medically cleared to compete owing to a serious health concern, which she later discussed in a social media post.

Barber's MMA coach Cody Donovan recently issued a statement on Instagram, citing his student's desire to compete despite the medical intervention. Donovan lauded Barber's strong determination, writing:

''For the record, Maycee did not pull out of her fight. She refused to surrender in spite of what has happening to her medically. As a coaching staff, we decided to call the doctor in. Even as she begged us not to. What we saw was just too dangerous. I am proud of the bravery she showed in the face of a medical emergency. Most fighters would have ran for the door. When they tell the story of Maycee Barber, this will be the Goliath that she got to overcome on her road to greatness. God is good."

Barber has been struggling with health concerns, which halted her comeback against Rose Namajunas at UFC Denver last year. She revealed to be suffering from 'Epstein-Barr virus', which deteriorated her condition throughout the fight camp.

She is currently on a on a six-fight win streak, the most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Katlyn Chookagian at UFC 299.

Valentina Shevchenko wishes Maycee Barber a speedy recovery

Maycee Barber's bout with Erin Blanchfield at UFC Vegas 107 was canceled after Barber suffered from a serious medical issue, prompting reactions from many in the MMA community, including flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, Shevchenko expressed her support for Barber, saying:

''Of course, every [person] now [is] saying like, the health issue and they are seeing results, right. And definitely we all wish [Barber] like, speedy recovery. The health is number one for every athlete. But let's not forget that we are professional fighters and we have to do everything -- not starting fight week. Not starting one day before the weigh-in. We have to start it back if we know that the weight cut will affect us somehow."

Check out Valentina Shevchenko's comments below (5:08):

