Maycee Barber shares update on medical scare that derailed UFC Vegas 107 main event against Erin Blanchfield: "They are doing MRIs, CTs" 

Maycee Barber just gave us an update on her health after suffering a medical emergency which led to the cancellation of her main event bout with Erin Blanchfield at UFC Vegas 107 last weekend.
After missing weight by half a pound, Barber was fined 20% of her purse but was ultimately deemed medically unfit to compete.
According to reports, the No.5-ranked flyweight suffered a medical emergency backstage, which caused the fight cancellation just minutes before the fighter walkout. The rumor circulating at the moment is that Maycee Barber suffered a seizure of some kind, which raised more than a few alarms in the MMA world.
Speaking to ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, Barber didn't give any solid explanation as she and her team are still waiting for the test results, saying:
"Well, we're not quite sure because, I mean, nobody in the locker room was exactly, you know, a doctor or a specialist, necessarily. I mean, Dr Davidson came in and he didn't say, 'Oh she's having a seizure.' You know, he said, 'We have to get her looked at.' He put me and he said, 'We're going to get some answers.' And so they're doing tests. They're doing MRIs, CTs, like, everything, you know. They're running the test but, I mean, nothing's been like, 'Oh this is what it was', you know."
Check out Maycee Barber's comments below (3:43):
Maycee Barber on her medical emergency: "It looked like a pseudo seizure"
Despite not having a solid diagnosis yet, Barber was given some kind of explanation by the doctors when the incident happened. The flyweight prospect told that her autonomic nervous system - in charge of involuntary physiological processes like blood pressure, heart rate, etc - had some sort of issue.
In the aforementioned video, Barber said:
"I was told it it looked like my autonomic nervous system might have been having an issue. They said it looked like a pseudo seizure, is what I was told. But there's no answer, you know. There was really nobody [who] was like, 'Oh yeah, this is exactly what it was.' It's just a lot of like, 'We need to run tests and we need to get some answers.'" (4:11)
Whether or not Maycee Barber's "pseudo seizure" and autonomic nervous sytem issue were caused by her brutal weight cut is yet to be determined. As for her opponent, Erin Blanchfield, she was reported to have received her show and win money, for showing up on weight despite the fight getting canceled.