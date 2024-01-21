Mayra Bueno Silva faces off with Playboy model Sean O'Malley tried to kiss during staredown [VIDEO]

Mayra Bueno Silva, who is set to fight Raquel Pennington for the vacant UFC women's bantamweight title at UFC 297, engaged in an intense staredown with Francia James, an adult star, model, and social media influencer.

The showdown was captured in a video posted on James' official Instagram with the caption:

"Who won this faceoff @mayra_sheetara or @francety? Boa sorte Mayra Sheetara at #UFC297."

James, also known as @francety, had previously engaged in a similar staredown with Sean O'Malley ahead of his title fight against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292.

The video of O'Malley's staredown with James went viral as the bantamweight champ attempted to kiss the adult star towards the end of the intense face-off.

Mayra Bueno Silva fires back at Sean Strickland's remarks

Mayra Bueno Silva has unleashed a fiery retort to Sean Strickland's condescending remarks. Strickland, who will be headlining the event, had previously mocked the women's co-main event, claiming he was "helping" Silva and Raquel Pennington sell pay-per-views.

During a recent interview with ESPN, Bueno Silva didn't hold back in addressing Strickland's remarks, stating:

"Look, on paper, my fight with Raquel is not a good fight. But on paper, Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis is a good fight? No. Sean talks too much. He thinks he is a big star, but he is not a big star. I believe my fight and Sean’s fight, one helps the other."

She further added:

"On paper, two bad fights for fans. But when we enter the octagon, I do a good fight and Du Plessis does good fights, too. I don’t watch good fights from Sean Strickland. I don’t remember a good fight."

Check out Mayra Bueno Silva's response below (10:45):

The Brazilian fighter, known for her aggressive grappling style and seven submission victories, has earned her shot at the vacant bantamweight title with a string of impressive performances. Despite a temporary setback due to a drug test anomaly, the UFC reinstated her opportunity to compete for the championship.