Mayra Bueno Silva sends cold warning to Julianna Pena flaunting her submission resume

UFC women's bantamweight contender Mayra Bueno Silva has sent a cold warning to her potential next opponent, Julianna Pena, following her impressive submission victory over Holly Holm at UFC Vegas 77. The win against Holm was a significant milestone in her career, and she believes it has earned her the right to compete for the vacant UFC women's title.

Following the bout, Mayra Bueno Silva spoke about how she wanted to fight for the vacant UFC women's title against Julianna Pena. While speaking about how she wants to win the title for the recently retired Amanda Nunes, Silva had this to say during the post-fight interview:

“I do what I said. Now I want the belt because I deserve it. Nobody finish like me. I deserve the belt. Hey Julianna Pena, let’s go. I deserve this, you deserve this. The people deserve this. I finish my fights. I give a show for everybody. This belt is my belt. This belt is Amanda’s belt. This belt is a Brazilian belt. This is for Amanda Nunes. This is for my country.”

While nothing is certain at the moment, Mayra Bueno Silva has sent out a cold warning to Julianna Pena by flaunting her submission record. It is worth noting that Silva has a record of 11-2-1 so far and out of those 11 victories, 8 have come via submission.

Silva recently took to Instagram and shared a post that seemingly called for Pena to be her next target. Take a look at it below:

Mayra Bueno Silva claims Amanda Nunes would "kill" her in a potential fight

While Mayra Bueno Silva is hoping to fight Julianna Pena for the title, she seems to be glad that Amanda Nunes has retired from the sport. During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Silva was asked if she regrets not being able to fight Nunes in her career.

Responding to the question, Silva seemed to be rather glad to have not fought 'The Lioness' as she would have killed her. She said:

“No, of course not, Amanda would kill me. Amanda, thank you so much, you finished now. Take care of your family, everything good. I promise that I take the belt, the Brazilian belt.”

Catch Silva's comments in the video below (6:49):