Gotham Chopra, who served as the director of the upcoming Netflix documentary McGregor Forever, recently opened up about what it was like working with the Irish MMA superstar.

While speaking to BroBible, Chopra described his experience directing the documentary and noted that Conor McGregor isn't somebody that dwells on a loss or gets distracted. He explained a character trait the former two-division champion shares with Bryant as well as how he compares to Brady and Steph Curry, saying:

"He's a mad scientist. You know, he's obsessive. Personality-wise, he's quite similar to Kobe [Bryant], like there's a definance and a combativeness to him of course. But he couldn't be opposite of Tom Brady or Steph Curry I would say as the most gentle guy" [9:34 - 9:40]

The director complimented 'Mystic Mac's work ethic and said that he is always looking to evolve. He mentioned that despite reaching a level of fame where he doesn't need to fight anymore, he is still obsessed with improving as a fighter and competing.

He added:

"Despite all of the fame and the fortune and all the people that are always around him...that's not what it's about. For him, it's about can I be better and that is pretty similar...He always like looks back, 'I could've done this different and so therefore I'm going to try it again.'" [10:55 - 11:17]

McGregor is clearly a driven competitor and goal-oriented like other elite athletes such as Bryant and Brady, which is one of the main reasons why he became a two-division UFC champion and the biggest star in the sport.

When is the McGregor Forever release date?

The highly anticipated McGregor Forever documentary is set to release on Netflix on Wednesday, May 17.

MMA fans will get a behind-the-scenes look at 'The Notorious' recovery from his leg injury, which he sustained during his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021. The release of the documentary comes at an interesting time as it coincides with the premiere of the newest season of The Ultimate Fighter, which features the Irish superstar coaching opposite former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler.

The former two-division UFC champion is expected to return to the octagon for a bout with Chandler later this year, which will surely be a spectacle.

