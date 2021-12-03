"A setback for a greater comeback" - Conor McGregor encourages Ritu Phogat following her tough loss at ONE: Winter Warriors

Ritu Phogat may have lost the ONE Atomweight Grand Prix final against Stamp Fairtex, but she got a good pat on the back from Conor McGregor.

In a Twitter post, 'The Notorious' Irishman sent a show of support to 'The Indian Tigress' following her disappointing defeat at ONE: Winter Warriors.

"Hard luck today Ritu Phogat! A setback for a greater comeback! Let’s go Ritu! Let’s go India! We march on!"

Prior to Phogat's loss, McGregor had been vocal in his support for Indian fighters. He even expressed to visit the country one day and try to promote his whiskey brand.

'The Indian Tigress' tried her best to control the fight against Stamp, but her opponent came prepared. Phogat's strategy backfired as the Thai fighter showcased her vastly improved ground game and takedown defense.

The loss pushes Phogat to a 7-2 record, while also ending her three-fight winning streak.

McGregor has unfinished business to attend to in the UFC

The last time Conor McGregor stepped inside the octagon was back in July at UFC 264. He lost his trilogy fight against Dustin Piorier after suffering a gruesome leg injury. It was his third loss in four bouts.

Prior to rooting for Phogat in her ONE Championship contest, he hinted on Twitter that he had some unfinished business to handle.

In a Twitter Q&A that McGregor initiated back in November, 'The Notorious' gave an update on how his injury has been healing.

"The fibula is fully healed. The medial side of the tibia is developing nice callous also. It is just patience now for it to form down through the bone to the lateral side of the tibia where the larger break occurred. It’s getting there. Patience will win this race for me!"

As of today, there is still no set return date for McGregor. However, his eagerness to enter the octagon again is definitely a good sign for his MMA fans.

McGregor currently owns a professional MMA record of 22-6 and boasts 19 knockout victories.

