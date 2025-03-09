"Me and Alex are cool" - Jamahal Hill fires back at critics over breakdown of Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313

Jamahal Hill recently clapped back at his followers after his breakdown for the Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev main event of UFC 313. Hill intended to testify the unbiasedness in his breakdown with an endearing statement for Pereira.

Hill hadn't been on the best of terms with Pereira after enduring a first-round TKO defeat against him at UFC 300. He presented multiple reasons to justify his loss, which increased the UFC community's distaste for him. The fanbase also mocked Hill for backing out from facing Pereira in an unsanctioned bout after their UFC PI altercation a few months back.

'Sweet Dreams' picked Ankalaev as the potential victor of the UFC 313 main event encounter while breaking down the fight a few days back. His analysis subjected him to some severe bashing from the community once more. But Hill fired back his critics after his prediction was proved correct. He took a sarcastic approach and penned:

"But I’m a hater tho!!!#bestbreakdownsinthegame"

Several fans argued in the comments section that the fight should've ended in Pereira's favor. They also implied that it was Hill's hatred for Pereira which made him pick Ankalaev as the victor.

However, Hill also took to the comments section of his post to portray his breakdown as an unbiased one by mentioning he doesn't hold any personal grudges for Pereira. He stated:

"Lmfao y’all are pathetic. I didn’t care who won. I called the fight how I saw and talk[ed]. [It] got [y'all] mad and clearly [y'all] don’t know sh*t about fighting!!! Cheeto dust warriors, just talking. Di*k riding a man that don’t even know y’all! Me and Alex are cool, and [we] respect each other anytime we meet!"

Jamahal Hill had once expressed his desire to knock out Magomed Ankalaev

Jamahal Hill backed Magomed Ankalaev to win the UFC 313 main event against Alex Pereira. But his relationship with Ankalaev isn't a very friendly one.

Hill expressed his desire to "knock out" Ankalaev during an interview with Inside Fighting in November last year along with firing an array of brutal disses at the Dagestani. He said:

"I want to knock Magomed [Ankalaev] out, just because to me, he’s a b*tch, and he f*cking talks like a b*tch, and reacts like a b*tch."

Check out Jamahal Hill's comments below (06:42):

