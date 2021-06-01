"Me and Kamaru have locked eyes before" - Kevin Lee believes he is already at the top of the UFC welterweight division

Kevin Lee believes he is already at the top of the welterweight division, even before his official move up to 170-pounds for UFC 264. 'The Motown Phenom' claims that a fight between him and reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman needs to be made, eventually.

During his recent interview with The Schmo, Kevin Lee also spoke briefly about his upcoming fight against Sean Brady. The former interim UFC lightweight title contender said he is here to take Brady's spot:

"I'm at the top of it. I'm already at the top of the division. You know, me and Kamaru have locked eyes before and I feel like that's a match that needs to be made eventually."

Kevin Lee thinks that his upcoming opponent has not fought a noteworthy opponent yet and is still young in his career. Lee added that he has done almost everything Brady has achieved so far and used their respective fights against Jake Matthews to compare the two.

"But for this one, I'm taking Sean Brady's spot. He's Top 15, like you said but he hasn't fought anybody yet, he's young in his career. I mean we're the same age but I've kind of done everything that he's done, twice almost. His biggest win is over Jake Matthews, I beat him five years ago. You know, it took me a round to do it. It took him three rounds, so I'm here to take his spot."

Kevin Lee will return to the octagon at UFC 264

At UFC 264, 'The Motown Phenom' will fight Sean Brady in a welterweight bout. Lee's goal will be to secure a victory and get back in the win column after losing to reigning UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in his last fight.

Kevin Lee beat Gregor Gillespie in 2019 but has also lost two of his last three fights. Before his stunning KO win over Gillespie, Lee was defeated by former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos.

I’m moving to 170lbs for the foreseeable future. Oliveira can have the lightweights we’ll get that back later — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) May 10, 2021

Please take 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.