“Me and my sister could both be champions” – Mikey Musumeci builds case for Tammi Musumeci to challenge Danielle Kelly

Mikey Musumeci says his sister, fellow ONE Championship submission grappling star Tammi Musumeci should be next in line for a crack at the world title.

Tammi joined the world’s largest martial arts organization in March of this year, following in her younger brother’s footsteps. She has since won both of her matches in ONE Championship, and Musumeci believes she has already built a solid case for the atomweight submission grappling throne.

The reigning ONE women’s atomweight submission grappling world champion is Danielle Kelly. She recently captured the inaugural belt at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video with a unanimous decision victory over 2023 IBJJF world champ Jessa Khan.

However, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ says his sister Tammi has Kelly’s number and would beat her in a third encounter.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Musumeci expressed his thoughts on the potential trilogy match between Tammi and Danielle.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ said:

“She has two wins over Danielle, you know, she submitted Danielle twice so it's almost a no-brainer for my sister to fight Danielle next right? And then me and my sister could both be champions in ONE at the same time which would be very cool. So I would love that, but at the same time, congrats to Danielle, she's amazing.” [14:00 onwards]

Musumeci has grand designs on becoming sibling world champions in ONE Championship.

They could be joining a very small crew that consists only of ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee and her younger brother, ‘The Warrior’ Christian Lee. Moreover, Kade Ruotolo and his twin brother champion Tye Ruotolo are world champions as well.