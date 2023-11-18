Mikey Musumeci praises Danielle Kelly for ‘very impressive’ triumph over Jessa Khan: “She showed new skills”

Mikey Musumeci was very impressed with the new skills that Danielle Kelly put on display in her world title-winning performance against Jessa Khan at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video.

Making her return to Singapore Indoor Stadium, Kelly entered her second bout of 2023 seeking redemption against former foe Jessa Khan, who earned a decision victory over her two years prior.

The Silver Fox BJJ product executed her plan to perfection, scoring a decisive win over Khan. In the process, Danielle Kelly became the first-ever female ONE submission grappling world champion, capturing the inaugural atomweight title.

Looking back at Kelly’s performance against Jessa Khan, Mikey Musumeci was very impressed with the improvements that the photogenic submission star made.

“Yeah, so I was very happy for Danielle,” Musumeci told the South China Morning Post. “She's awesome and it was a great win for her. She definitely had great wall wrestling and she showed new skills, which were very impressive, you know.”

One week after Danielle Kelly’s historic title win, Mikey Musumeci made his return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for an openweight submission grappling superfight with Japanese MMA legend Shinya Aoki.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ scored his sixth straight victory, finishing Aoki just past the three-minute mark with the former ONE lightweight world champion’s own maneuver, the Aoki Lock. It was Musumeci’s fourth career win via submission since making his promotional debut in 2022.

ONE Championship is now the home of four submission grappling world champions, including Mikey Musumeci, Danielle Kelly, and Kade and Tye Ruotolo, all of whom are still undefeated since making their debuts.

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 15 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.