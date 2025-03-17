"Meanwhile Jon Jones is doing c*ke" - Fans react as Tom Aspinall reveals his diet and nutrition regimen

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has a contentious relationship with the Tom Aspinall due to the former's apparent disinterest in fighting the latter. As a result, many within the MMA community have accused Jones of ducking the UFC heavyweight interim champion, and have used the situation to poke fun at 'Bones' on numerous occasions.

Recently, Aspinall revealed his nutrition plan, and fight fans used the opportunity to mock Jones. The Brit shared his diet plan on his official YouTube channel.

Fight fans flocked to the comments section of the post, sharing their thoughts.

A fan trolled Jon Jones, saying:

"meanwhile Jon Jones is doing c*ke, deadlifting 600 pounds, and running from the police"

Users chimed in with comments like:

"One of the scariest Heavyweights eating yogurt from a minecraft bowl who would have guessed that"

"Didn’t know he had kids, you know those kids flex that their father is Tom Aspinall."

Screenshot of comments [Image Source - @tomaspinallofficial on YouTube]

Tom Aspinall gets honest about his heavyweight prospects

Aspinall's only defeat in the UFC was due to a knee injury in his fight against Curtis Blaydes - a loss which the Brit later avenged. Of his 9 fights in the promotion, all ending in a finish, only one has gone past the first round.

Aside from reigning heavyweight champion Jon Jones, Aspinall has all but cleaned out the division. As such, Aspinall was asked about the state of the heavyweight division, and where he sees himself in an interview with JNMEDIA's Jamal Niaz.

Despite claiming he was superior to his peers in talent, Aspinall gave an honest assessment, saying:

"It's not about being humble, it's just about being realistic. Isn't it? Like, two guys in there, both massive, both got tiny gloves on. Anything can happen, man. So I do think my talent is better than anybody else's, but I'm also realistic. One of us has to lose, and there's two of us in there. So we'll see."

Dana White has already expressed his intention to make the Aspinall-Jones fight, but 'Bones' has not yet agreed.

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below (5:54):

