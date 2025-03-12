"Meanwhile Russian link working no problem" - Fans react to TKO executives boiling over UFC 313 streaming fiasco amid media rights battle

The UFC recently held UFC 313 at the T-Mobile Arena on March 8, 2025. The pay-per-view event was plagued with technical problems, which caused issues for fans trying to buy it via ESPN+. TKO executives reportedly expressed their anger against the backdrop of the streaming woes, evoking an immediate fan reaction.

MMA fans and fighters voiced their disappointment after realizing they couldn't buy the pay-per-view. ESPN issued a statement and apologized for the technical glitch. The UFC didn't react publicly; however, it was reported that the TKO executives were angry about the situation.

ACD MMA posted the news on X via the New York Post:

"TKO bosses are furious with ESPN for their streaming issues during the Alex Pereira vs. Ankalaev card. ESPN and UFC's deal ends soon and this is likely to increase chances of a split [H/t ACD MMA]."

Fans showed up in the post's comments section and expressed their feelings about the development. One fan wrote:

"Meanwhile Russian link working no problem."

Another fan lamented ESPN+ for raising prices, not improving and wrote:

"ESPN+ prices have been raised almost every year since the UFC deal, yet the app has seen zero improvements. UFC on Netflix coming soon?"

A fan called out ESPN+ for having "frequent" issues:

"They frequently have issues. Not the first, second, or the third time."

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Screenshot courtesy: @acdmma_'s comments section on X

Brendan Schaub alleges UFC 313 streaming issues were deliberate as their ESPN deal nears its end

ESPN is in negotiations with the UFC, a subsidiary of the TKO Group Holdings, as their existing deal is nearing its end. The leading professional mixed martial arts promotion recently presented UFC 313 on March 8 during which some streaming issues were reported.

In the aftermath, the TKO executives have been reported to be seething with anger over the issue which ESPN explained as a technical problem. Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub weighed in on the issue and claimed that the situation could be deliberate and not a technical issue.

Speaking on The Schaub Show, he said:

"The Whole ESPN+, the pay-per-view not working, they're negotiation rights right now. If you think that wasn't on purpose, you're out of your mind. That's ESPN who don't give a flying f*ck about UFC really, they're in turmoil."

Check out Schaub's comments below (16:09):

