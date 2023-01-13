Media personalities slam Dana White getting away scot-free after slapping wife amid ESPN's silence

Multiple media personalities have been reacting to Dana White's UFC Vegas 67 press conference, where he claimed the punishment for slapping his wife is having to walk around knowing he did it.
Last week, TMZ released a video of White celebrating New Year's Eve with his wife Anne and friends in a resort in Cabo, New Mexico. The clip shows the 53-year-old drinking and talking to his wife before she slaps him across the face. White immediately slaps her back, and the pair are separated by their friends.
Dana White apologized shortly after the footage was released and claimed there was no excuse for his actions. Despite the shocking nature of the video, it so far appears as though the UFC president will face no consequences other than it being public knowledge.
Figures in the MMA industry have been reacting to the incident and White's recent comments, with many upset that he has seemingly decided on his own punishment.
Award-winning MMA journalist John Morgan wrote on Twitter:
"Dana f-cked up. Plain and simple. No excuses whatsoever for behaviour, which he admitted. I'm not in the mind that means he needs to step down as UFC president, but clearly he was in the wrong here, and I hope his family is able to move forward and this does not become a pattern."
Journalist Ariel Helwani penned a stern message to White:
"Regret isn’t a punishment. It’s a consequence. Big difference."
Journalist and Muay Thai fighter Karren Attiah wrote:
"It is WILD to me that the head of a major sports organization was captured on camera hitting his wife, admitted to it, and almost nobody is talking about it."
Check out more reactions from media personalities below:
Dana White confirms he won't step down as UFC president
Dana White faced the media for the first time this week since the NYE incident where he slapped his wife. During the presser, the 53-year-old confirmed that he had no intention of stepping down as president of the UFC.
White once again apologized for his actions and claimed that his punishment is knowing what he did and having to deal with that fact. The American also stated that he didn't believe removing himself from his position was the right decision as it would be detrimental to the employees, fighters, and the UFC itself:
"What should the repercussions be? I take 30 days off? How does that hurt me? I told you guys, as we were going through [COVID-19 pandemic], COVID could last 10 years, and I could sit it out. It's much like COVID, actually. Me leaving hurts the company. Hurts my employees. Hurts the fighters. Doesn't hurt me."
White added:
"Here's my punishment... I have to walk around for however long I live, and this is how I'm labeled now. My other punishment is that I'm sure a lot of people, whether it be the media, fighters, friends, acquaintances, who had respect for me might not have respect for me now."
Catch Dana White speaking here: