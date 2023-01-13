Media personalities slam Dana White getting away scot-free after slapping wife amid ESPN's silence

Multiple media personalities have been reacting to Dana White's UFC Vegas 67 press conference, where he claimed the punishment for slapping his wife is having to walk around knowing he did it.

Last week, TMZ released a video of White celebrating New Year's Eve with his wife Anne and friends in a resort in Cabo, New Mexico. The clip shows the 53-year-old drinking and talking to his wife before she slaps him across the face. White immediately slaps her back, and the pair are separated by their friends.

🔞Daily content🔞 @constantcont3nt

#UFC #MMA #ConorMcGregor UFC president Dana White slaps his wife at a club during a New Years Eve party. UFC president Dana White slaps his wife at a club during a New Years Eve party. #UFC #MMA #ConorMcGregor https://t.co/qGiyxUiZO3

Dana White apologized shortly after the footage was released and claimed there was no excuse for his actions. Despite the shocking nature of the video, it so far appears as though the UFC president will face no consequences other than it being public knowledge.

Figures in the MMA industry have been reacting to the incident and White's recent comments, with many upset that he has seemingly decided on his own punishment.

Award-winning MMA journalist John Morgan wrote on Twitter:

"Dana f-cked up. Plain and simple. No excuses whatsoever for behaviour, which he admitted. I'm not in the mind that means he needs to step down as UFC president, but clearly he was in the wrong here, and I hope his family is able to move forward and this does not become a pattern."

John Morgan @JohnMorgan_MMA @redcarddads @NoLayUpRule Dana f-cked up. Plain and simple. No excuses whatsoever for behavior, which he admitted. I'm not of the mind that means he needs to step down as UFC president, but clearly he was in the wrong here, and I hope his family is able to move forward and this does not become a pattern. @redcarddads @NoLayUpRule Dana f-cked up. Plain and simple. No excuses whatsoever for behavior, which he admitted. I'm not of the mind that means he needs to step down as UFC president, but clearly he was in the wrong here, and I hope his family is able to move forward and this does not become a pattern.

Journalist Ariel Helwani penned a stern message to White:

"Regret isn’t a punishment. It’s a consequence. Big difference."

Journalist and Muay Thai fighter Karren Attiah wrote:

"It is WILD to me that the head of a major sports organization was captured on camera hitting his wife, admitted to it, and almost nobody is talking about it."

Karen Attiah IS ON INSTAGRAM @karenattiah @KarenAttiah



#DanaWhite It is WILD to me that the head of a major sports organization was captured on camera hitting his wife, admitted to it, and almost nobody is talking about it. It is WILD to me that the head of a major sports organization was captured on camera hitting his wife, admitted to it, and almost nobody is talking about it. #DanaWhite

Check out more reactions from media personalities below:

Karim Zidan @ZidanSports



theguardian.com/sport/2023/jan… It is difficult to imagine a commissioner for a major sports league such as the NBA or NFL striking their partner without facing significant consequences. Yet Dana White slapping his wife is business as usual for the UFC It is difficult to imagine a commissioner for a major sports league such as the NBA or NFL striking their partner without facing significant consequences. Yet Dana White slapping his wife is business as usual for the UFC theguardian.com/sport/2023/jan…

Mike Wise @MikeWiseguy Dana White’s sham of a presser was a CEO of a corporate colossus saying being labeled a man who hits a woman for the rest of his life is penance enough, and that his beloved UFC would suffer financially if he had to step away at all. No talk of counseling, DV donation, nothing. Dana White’s sham of a presser was a CEO of a corporate colossus saying being labeled a man who hits a woman for the rest of his life is penance enough, and that his beloved UFC would suffer financially if he had to step away at all. No talk of counseling, DV donation, nothing.

Mike Wise @MikeWiseguy The reason @danawhite isn’t experiencing the same kind of backlash as Ray Rice and other men caught on camera smacking a woman is because multiple media entities and their opining employees have enormous conflict-of-interest deals with the UFC. They’re afraid of losing $$$$$. The reason @danawhite isn’t experiencing the same kind of backlash as Ray Rice and other men caught on camera smacking a woman is because multiple media entities and their opining employees have enormous conflict-of-interest deals with the UFC. They’re afraid of losing $$$$$.

Jeff Wagenheim @jeffwagenheim Awful Announcing @awfulannouncing Stephen A. Smith warned Dana White before addressing wife slap on First Take: ‘He’s a friend’ dlvr.it/SgNlW3 Stephen A. Smith warned Dana White before addressing wife slap on First Take: ‘He’s a friend’ dlvr.it/SgNlW3 https://t.co/OmT1HlhCqX We've been told to not write anything incendiary on social media about the Dana White situation, and I understand why and have abided by that. I just ask y'all to understand that some of us at ESPN do not have as soft a take as this on domestic violence. twitter.com/awfulannouncin… We've been told to not write anything incendiary on social media about the Dana White situation, and I understand why and have abided by that. I just ask y'all to understand that some of us at ESPN do not have as soft a take as this on domestic violence. twitter.com/awfulannouncin…

Emmanuel Acho @EmmanuelAcho This Dana White situation is worthy of your outrage. It got mine 🤬. This Dana White situation is worthy of your outrage. It got mine 🤬. https://t.co/r12hkLCsX0

Bishop Talbert Swan @TalbertSwan



It won’t interview domestic violence experts about Dana White slapping his wife and has instructed employees not to write anything negative.



Sounds about white. [email protected] interviewed rabbis and former NBA players for weeks in response to Kyrie Irving sharing the link to a video.It won’t interview domestic violence experts about Dana White slapping his wife and has instructed employees not to write anything negative.Sounds about white. [email protected] interviewed rabbis and former NBA players for weeks in response to Kyrie Irving sharing the link to a video.It won’t interview domestic violence experts about Dana White slapping his wife and has instructed employees not to write anything negative. Sounds about white. https://t.co/FDCMuvKLre

Luke Thomas @lthomasnews



Again, I've not called for White's job, but defending the idea of keeping it because other employees would be the REAL victims implies a debatable level of biz necessity. Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter White on whether there will be repercussions: "What should the repercussions be? You tell me. I take 30 days off? How does that hurt me?... Me leaving hurts the company, hurts my employees, hurts the fighters. It doesn't hurt me. I could have left in 2016." White on whether there will be repercussions: "What should the repercussions be? You tell me. I take 30 days off? How does that hurt me?... Me leaving hurts the company, hurts my employees, hurts the fighters. It doesn't hurt me. I could have left in 2016." *If you punish me you're actually punishing others and not me* is an unpersuasive, manipulative argument.Again, I've not called for White's job, but defending the idea of keeping it because other employees would be the REAL victims implies a debatable level of biz necessity. twitter.com/aaronbronstete… *If you punish me you're actually punishing others and not me* is an unpersuasive, manipulative argument. Again, I've not called for White's job, but defending the idea of keeping it because other employees would be the REAL victims implies a debatable level of biz necessity. twitter.com/aaronbronstete…

Luke Thomas @lthomasnews There are any number of situations where businesses or courts will penalize someone for misconduct even if it leads to deleterious outcomes for others (including minors). That's not counting whether it's even true UFC employees would be harmed by his absence. There are any number of situations where businesses or courts will penalize someone for misconduct even if it leads to deleterious outcomes for others (including minors). That's not counting whether it's even true UFC employees would be harmed by his absence.

Su’a @iammsuzy Andreas Hale @AndreasHale This is the Dana White video in question for those who missed it. Pick an athlete, owner or coach in ANY other sport that could be caught on video slapping their wife and it just kinda goes away. This is the Dana White video in question for those who missed it. Pick an athlete, owner or coach in ANY other sport that could be caught on video slapping their wife and it just kinda goes away. https://t.co/wwyw6M7Q2P I GUARANTEE if any active NBA/NFL player was caught on camera doing this they’d be suspended, lose every single sponsor, and a twitter cancel campaign would be in overdrive. RIGHTFULLY SO! So why is Dana White exempt from the same consequences??? Where’s the media outrage??? twitter.com/andreashale/st… I GUARANTEE if any active NBA/NFL player was caught on camera doing this they’d be suspended, lose every single sponsor, and a twitter cancel campaign would be in overdrive. RIGHTFULLY SO! So why is Dana White exempt from the same consequences??? Where’s the media outrage??? twitter.com/andreashale/st…

Jemele Hill @jemelehill theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/… Dana White isn’t making excuses for slapping his wife because so many other people are doing it for my him. My latest column for @TheAtlantic Dana White isn’t making excuses for slapping his wife because so many other people are doing it for my him. My latest column for @TheAtlantic theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/…

Shaheen Al-Shatti @shaunalshatti The amount of people continuing to bend over backward to defend Dana White when the man himself repeatedly said not to defend him. It'd be disappointing if it wasn't so damn unsurprising. The amount of people continuing to bend over backward to defend Dana White when the man himself repeatedly said not to defend him. It'd be disappointing if it wasn't so damn unsurprising.

Dana White confirms he won't step down as UFC president

Dana White faced the media for the first time this week since the NYE incident where he slapped his wife. During the presser, the 53-year-old confirmed that he had no intention of stepping down as president of the UFC.

White once again apologized for his actions and claimed that his punishment is knowing what he did and having to deal with that fact. The American also stated that he didn't believe removing himself from his position was the right decision as it would be detrimental to the employees, fighters, and the UFC itself:

"What should the repercussions be? I take 30 days off? How does that hurt me? I told you guys, as we were going through [COVID-19 pandemic], COVID could last 10 years, and I could sit it out. It's much like COVID, actually. Me leaving hurts the company. Hurts my employees. Hurts the fighters. Doesn't hurt me."

White added:

"Here's my punishment... I have to walk around for however long I live, and this is how I'm labeled now. My other punishment is that I'm sure a lot of people, whether it be the media, fighters, friends, acquaintances, who had respect for me might not have respect for me now."

Catch Dana White speaking here:

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



"This is how I'm labeled now."



Full interview: Dana White says the only punishment that will come from slapping his wife will be in the public eye."This is how I'm labeled now."Full interview: bit.ly/3kbJTSZ Dana White says the only punishment that will come from slapping his wife will be in the public eye."This is how I'm labeled now."Full interview: bit.ly/3kbJTSZ https://t.co/F2svIyEHAu

Poll : 0 votes