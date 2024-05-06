"Media twists and turns your words" - Ex-MMA star Gina Carano lashes out after reports claim she's keen on Star Wars return despite lawsuit

Former MMA fighter and actress Gina Carano is refuting recent reports claiming she'd welcome a return to the Star Wars franchise. This comes after Carano filed a lawsuit against Disney and Lucasfilm for wrongful termination following her firing in 2021.

Carano, best known for her role as Cara Dune in the first two seasons of Disney+'s ‘The Mandalorian’, was let go over a controversial social media post comparing the treatment of Republicans to the persecution of Jews during the Holocaust.

The lawsuit, backed by Elon Musk, seeks $75,000 in damages and forces Lucasfilm to cast her in the show again.

After Carano recently addressed her firing from Star Wars at FAN EXPO Philadelphia, Screen Rant and some other outlets reported that "she insists she has no ill will towards her former employers and would be happy to return."

However, Carano took to her X account to deny these claims.

"Media twists and turns your words,"

She further stated :

“Great thing is. There’s video proof and it shows how corrupt and slanted the “media” and people who call themselves “journalists” can be. If you didn’t hear it from my mouth. Don’t believe the headlines. Look at the full story, not their sound bites they use for cheap attention. Distinguish good journalism from the posers pushing agendas. Big mistake, huge."

Gina Carano lands new management amidst ongoing Disney lawsuit

Gina Carano, previously managed by UTA, was dropped by the agency in 2021, coinciding with her firing from the Star Wars series. She has now signed with Rob Weston's Straightwire Entertainment group.

In a statement, Carano expressed enthusiasm about the new partnership:

"Rob Weston is the English gentleman who remains calm in any environment and has deep knowledge of this industry, as well as a really unique and keen eye for art and storytelling... We are already actively working on a new television series that I am ecstatic about that is unlike anything I've done thus far and are actively attracting creatives from all over who are excited to collaborate." [H/t: Hollywood Reporter]

Carano's career gained traction with roles in Fast & Furious 6 and Deadpool. Following her departure from The Mandalorian, she appeared in independent films like Terror on the Prairie and My Son Hunter.