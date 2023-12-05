Meet Playboy model Jessika Kolosovas and 3 other ring girls for Jake Paul vs. Andre August

Jake Paul is set to return to the boxing ring against Andre August next week at the Caribe Royal Hotel in Florida. The fight will mark Paul's first boxing match that won't be aired on pay-per-view, and the YouTuber stated that it will be his toughest test to date. August is a 35-year-old American boxer with a record of 10-1-1.

Given that Paul's Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) is heavily involved in putting the highly anticipated event together, it's unsurprising to see four incredibly glamorous models roped in to serve as official ring girls.

MVP recently took to Instagram to reveal the four ladies who will add some sparkle inside the Caribe Royale Orlando. The post revealed that OnlyF*ns star Delia Sylvain, FashionNova model Jessika Kolosovas, TikTok star Amy Lainez, and fitness model Raphaela Milagres will serve as ring girls on December 15.

Delia Sylvain previously worked as a ring girl for the Amanda Serrano vs. Danila Ramos bout in October. After impressing everyone with her performance, it's unsurprising to see her return for another MVP-hosted event.

Jessika Kolosovas is a PlayBoy model with almost 300,000 Instagram followers and is arguably the most popular personality among the four ring girls. The Venezuelan also creates content online and is widely known for her protein powder adverts.

Amy Lainez is a TikTok star who notably worked as a waitress to fund her college education at the University of Central Florida. She found immense success as an online influencer and is now set to walk in between rounds for a Jake Paul fight.

Raphaela Milagres is a 31-year-old Brazilian model who featured as a ring girl for the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight earlier this year. She competed in the 2019 Arnold Classic and has been featured in several workout videos.

PFL co-founder Donn Davis on a potential Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz MMA fight

Donn Davis recently revealed that he has big plans for the PFL in 2024 and wants to showcase a blockbuster MMA fight between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz. Davis stated that he wanted to capitalize on Paul's notoriety and book the YouTuber's MMA debut against the Stockton slugger next year.

Paul notably defeated Diaz via unanimous decision in a lopsided boxing match earlier this year. In the aftermath, Diaz expressed interest in Paul's callout for a rematch in the cage. However, there's no solid development on that front so far.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Donn Davis outlined his offer for Nate Diaz to fight Jake Paul in the PFL and said:

"I just want to leave the light on, and I want to say here's $15 million, here's Jake, we have all the infrastructure at PFL, and we're easy to work with. Dink, the light's on."

