"Meet you at ya son school” - Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. get personal as insults fly over potential rematch

Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. are yet to agree on a deal for what would be a much-anticipated rematch of their WBA lightweight title fight. The pair went to war in March 2025 for Davis' WBA title. It was a competitive battle throughout, with the title challenger pushing his opponent to the limit. The judges ruled the bout to be a majority draw, the first of either fighter's career.

With talks of a rematch still circling, Roach Jr. recently took to X to claim that the WBA lightweight champion is scared of him. His verbal taunt sparked a fiery response from 'Tank', as the pair began trading jabs online.

'The Reaper' took to X to share a two-second video featuring Tupac Shakur, who could be heard shouting:

"This n***a's scared!"

The poster saw Davis respond with:

"You a b**ch... I can meet you at ya son school if you want."

Roach then fired back with:

"I can meet you at your cp too, got your lil alias addy"

The pair grew up in similar areas of America, both in Maryland, and have a long-standing mutual respect for one another. However, the competitive spirit within the respective fighters is burning brightly, and Roach Jr. will be eager to prove himself the better boxer in a potential rematch.

Gervonta Davis has Jake Paul and Lamont Roach Jr. on his horizon

Following Gervonta Davis' majority draw against Lamont Roach Jr. earlier this year, it was revealed that the WBA lightweight champion was in talks to face Jake Paul.

According to reports, Davis and Paul would have been made if 'Tank' had defeated Roach Jr. in March. However, a rematch clause in the fight contract appears to have pushed a clash with 'The Problem Child' to the back of the queue, with Roach Jr. legally in pole position to face Davis next.

Paul recently discussed the possibility of him facing the WBA champion during an interview with Ariel Helwani. He said this:

"That was on the one-yard line as well. But [Davis] has to rematch Lamont Roach [Jr.]. He wants to get that back and then we'll be back in discussions with Mr. Gervonta. This is the nature of boxing, you have massive fights on the one-yard line and things just fall through... I never really thought Tank was that good... I always saw so many holes in his game."

