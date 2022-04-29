"He can go and fight for the belt right away" - Megan Anderson believes Henry Cejudo can get more than one title shot upon UFC return

When questioned on who she believes Henry Cejudo should face on his return to the sport, Megan Anderson gave a bold and honest opinion. She claimed that the Olympic gold medalist could be in line for more than one title shot.

'Triple C' bowed out of the sport less than two years ago following his impressive title defense victory over Dominick Cruz. While reports suggested his retirement was to trade the fighting life to start a family, it now looks like a money dispute with the UFC forced him away from the cage.

In a video posted to her YouTube channel, Megan Anderson claimed Cejudo would have the option to pick from not one, but two title fights when he eventually steps foot back into the octagon.

"Coming back, I think there's a lot of fights to make. If he does want to make 125 [flyweight] and go back down there, I think being the [former] champion, he can fit right in and fight for the belt right away. I think being the former champion of the bantamweight division, he can go and fight for the belt right away."

Although the Australian is adamant that the 35-year-old is a serious contender at both bantamweight and flyweight, she doesn't feel like the man should be awarded a shot at Alexander Volkanovski without earning it first.

"Featherweight, I'm a little bit hesitant to really commit on a, 'Go for a title shot straight away,' because '35 and '45, big difference size wise... For him, he needs to get past the guys like Yair Rodriguez, you know, the Max Holloways, before he reaches somebody that is champion."

Volkanovski is currently sat waiting for his next challenger. While Max Holloway is widely believed to be next in line, a meeting with Henry Cejudo could give the champion the test he craves.

Check out what Megan Anderson had to say about the situation in the video below:

Henry Cejudo's UFC return

Despite never competing in the division, Henry Cejudo has publicly stated his interest in moving up to featherweight to face Volkanovski in search of a third UFC championship.

Amongst his many options, the former Olympian's next outing will most likely see him attempt to reclaim the title he never lost at bantamweight against Aljamain Sterling.

While he will suffer from having the height and reach disadvantage, Cejudo will hope his wrestling will be enough to nullify all of Sterling's strengths and aid in his pursuit for UFC gold, should the bout come together.

