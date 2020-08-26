UFC women’s featherweight contender Megan Anderson has hit back at online haters who called her unattractive.

Megan Anderson has a 3-2 record inside the Octagon and has big wins against the likes of Zarah Fairn Dos Santos and Norma Dumont Viana, on the back of crushing defeats at the hands of Felicia Spencer and Holly Holm.

Megan Anderson is now set to challenge the woman regarded as the greatest female martial artist of all time - Amanda Nunes for the women's featherweight title. Hitting back at online trolls who call her unattractive, Megan Anderson said she doesn’t really care about the insults thrown at her anymore.

“Every single day I wake up to people tagging me in comments about how unattractive they think I am,” Anderson wrote. “If that’s all got to do during your day then you gotta get a life… also if I see it you’ll be blocked. Have a nice day”.

Megan Anderson said that none of these insults provoke her anymore because she doesn't have the time or space for negativity in her life. Anderson further stated that she no longer despises the haters but feels sorry for them instead.

“Over the last, I would say, three to six months, I just hit a different kind of vibe,” Anderson told BJPENN.com. “The amount of s**t and s**t talking people have given me, a lot of hate, it used to get to me all the time. Man, I just laugh about s**t now. If anything, I just feel sorry for those people now. I’m doing my thing, I’m getting mine, making sure I get paid, making sure I’m getting what I’m worth. I’m just doing me. I just feel sorry for those people because not one second of my day goes by that things negatively towards somebody else.