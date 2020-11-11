Megan Anderson reacts to Amanda Nunes' withdrawal from title clash at UFC 256: 'Obviously upsetting'

This week, Amanda Nunes was forced to withdraw from her UFC 256 featherweight title fight against Megan Anderson due to undisclosed reasons. Speaking to ESPN MMA in a recent interview, Anderson further spoke on the topic and revealed when her fight against The Lioness could eventually take place.

After securing numerous impressive wins in the UFC's women's featherweight division, Megan Anderson earned a deserved first shot at UFC gold. However, reigning double champion Amanda Nunes was forced to pull out of the December 12th fight, and the news obviously wasn't the best for Anderson.

"I think it was about an hour before everyone else found out, that my management called me and gave me the bad news. Obviously was not the best news to hear on a Monday morning, five weeks out, when you've been in camp for the last 12 weeks. But the reason that they gave us is that she had a serious medical issue which obviously I hope that she's okay, I hope that it's not life-threatening or anything like that. Obviously upsetting but it's out of our control," said Megan Anderson.

On the back of wins over Zarah Fairn Dos Santos and Norma Dumont Viana, Megan Anderson finally earned herself a shot at the women's featherweight title. On the other hand, Amanda Nunes, who has been on a terrorizing run in the UFC, would've entered this fight on the back of a win over Felicia Spencer.

Check out Megan Anderson's interview below:

When should UFC re-book Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson?

As per Megan Anderson, the UFC has offered to re-book the title fight at a later date, quite possibly in early 2021. With the UFC set to kickstart the new year with UFC 257 - which will also feature the rumored return of Conor McGregor against Dustin Poirier - Nunes vs. Anderson could serve as the co-main event of the first pay-per-view of 2021.

However, there is still no word on Amanda Nunes and her recovery process at this moment, and we send our best wishes to the UFC double champion.

