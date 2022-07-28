"You changed so many things about your camp" - Former title contender Megan Anderson discusses the implications Amanda Nunes' change in team could have on an immediate title rematch

Megan Anderson had some thoughts on the upcoming UFC 277 headliner when Julianna Pena rematches Amanda Nunes.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Anderson spoke about the latest projects she has on the go, whether she has retired from mixed martial arts, and more.

'The Lioness' has a new team, new training partners, and a new place to train leading into her rematch with 'The Venezuelan Vixen.'

Speaking about the camp Nunes has curated outside of her former gym American Top Team, Anderson said:

"I think it's kind of one of those situations like she just wants to immediately like ok, it's a fluke. It's a fluke. I can understand where Amanda's reasoning is. Now I completely agree with you. You changed so many things about your camp."

Megan Anderson continued:

"How do you know how well it's going to perform in an actual fight? Like all of these changes that you've made. So obviously big risk for her but sometimes that can be a positive thing."

Megan Anderson took on 'The Lioness' at UFC 259 in March 2021 and lost via inverted triangle armbar.

The UFC featherweight world title bid against Amanda was the last time Anderson was seen inside the octagon. Megan has an overall MMA record of 11 wins and 5 losses.

Julianna Pena bested UFC featherweight champion Amanda Nunes to capture the bantamweight belt. Pena won via second-round rear-naked choke at UFC 269 last December.

Megan Anderson's MMA journey

Megan became the Roshambo MMA Featherweight Champion in only her fourth pro bout. She lost both her Invicta FC and UFC debuts to Cindy Dandois and Holly Holm respectively, but went on to fight for the title in both organizations.

Anderson cemented herself as the Invicta FC Featherweight World Champion with a second-round head-kick stoppage win over Charmaine Tweet at Invicta FC 21 in January 2017.

Anderson also put together back-to-back UFC victories over Zarah Santos and Norma Dumont, which earned her the 145-pound title shot. Both were back-to-back first-round finishes. She beat Zarah Fairn via triangle choke and put away Norma Dumont with a right cross.

Anderson also holds a win over former UFC bantamweight title challenger Cat Zingano.

