"Megan Anderson in shambles" - James Krause finally removed from UFC roster, fans react

Before 2022, James Krause seemed to have the coaching world of MMA in the palm of his hands. Despite lacking the natural talent to work his way into championship contention as a fighter, he had a gift when it came to guiding others to the kind of glory that had eluded him for his entire career.

As the head coach at Glory MMA, he coached several high-profile fighters, including former two-time UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and, most notably, former UFC women's featherweight title challenger Megan Anderson. But after a betting scandal in 2022, he's been officially removed from the UFC roster.

The entire ordeal disgraced James Krause beyond repair. Not only was he forced to leave Glory MMA, which he once owned, he has also been blacklisted by the UFC. Any fighters who willingly associate with him are also subject to this ban. Now, a year later, the UFC has finally removed him from its roster.

UFC fans on Reddit have reacted to the news in various ways. One fan noted that it took the promotion a considerable amount of time to remove him from the roster, given that the betting scandal broke out last year and he was only removed from the roster yesterday:

"This took longer than I thought it would"

Another Redditor asked about the potential prison time Krause could be facing:

"Very surprised he was still on the roster, any update on if he’s going to prison?"

Given his past with Megan Anderson, one fan poked fun at the situation:

"Megan Anderson in shambles."

The humorous comments continued piling in, with another fan writing:

"His last loss was vs FBI"

What happened between James Krause and Megan Anderson?

While there's no confirmation on anything, James Krause was blamed by Megan Anderson for her disastrous performance against Amanda Nunes at UFC 259. According to her, Krause was a neglectful head coach who focused most of his attention on star pupils like Brandon Moreno.

There were also rumors about a romantic relationship between Anderson and Krause, which only heightened after the former UFC women's featherweight stunned the world by accusing him of having an affair with UFC commentator Laura Sanko, who, like James Krause, is married.