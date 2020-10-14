Lauro Sanko reveals James Krause coaches 13 other UFC fighters

James Krause has stepped up once again, as he will replace Muslim Salikhov to take on Claudio Silva on October 18th at Fight Island 6. Krause seems to be taking short-notice fights off late.

Earlier, James Krause took on Trevin Giles in his Middleweight debut on one day's notice. In a back and forth Fight of the Night, Giles picked up a close split decision win over the MMA veteran. Krause has always remained ready to step inside the Octagon, and not because he isn't able to land a fight.

Ready when you need me @UFC 📲 @ Kansas City, Missouri https://t.co/IaY0AHgmcG — James Krause (@TheJamesKrause) March 15, 2020

Speaking about James Krause's decision to step-in for short-notice fights, Krause's trainee and Invicta Atomweight contender Lauro Sanko spilled some details on his life outside the Octagon.

"I gotta give a shout-out to my boy James Krause. He has obviously been one of my best friends for like thirteen years. To me, he is a guy who flies under a lot of radar because he doesn't fight super frequently, and that is only because he has been coaching 13 UFC fighters. I think he is just now starting to get his dues as a coach, maybe not quite yet from everybody, but people are starting to pay attention to the coaching."

James Krause will help train Megan Anderson ahead of her title fight with Manda Nunes

Laura Sanko mentioned that James Krause trains several up-and-coming mixed martial artists and around 13 UFC fighters.

The current Middleweight contender hails from Virginia. When he is not fighting, Krause teaches BJJ and mixed martial arts at his gym, Glory MMA & Fitness in Lees Summit, Missouri. Krause will help Megan Anderson in her title fight against Amanda Nunes at UFC 256:

"I hope I am not saying anything I am not supposed to, but the only reason he took this fight when he did is because he looked at his schedule the rest of the year, and he never wants to take away from the fighters at our gym and the fighter that he coaches. So he's like, 'Man! November is packed, got Megan in December, If I don't fight now, I am not gonna be able to fight. Hey, Jason, I want to fight.'"

James Krause looked incredible in his last fight. While he may not have been able to overturn his controversial loss against Trevin Giles, Krause will look to pick up a win against Claudio Silva come Sunday.