Amanda Nunes' next defense of the UFC Women's Featherweight Championship has reportedly been confirmed, as 'The Lioness' is set for her return to the Octagon at UFC 256 against Megan Anderson.

According to a report from ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Nunes will be returning to Octagon action in December and will be facing Anderson, who has stepped up big-time in the 145-lb division, as of late.

Breaking: The GOAT returns on Dec. 12. Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) vs. Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) has been agreed to for UFC 256 in December, per sources. pic.twitter.com/XUEQQ1W17t — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 21, 2020

Amanda Nunes set to defend Featherweight strap at UFC 256

Amanda Nunes has been on an unbeatable run in the UFC lately. The reigning UFC Women's Bantamweight and Featherweight Champion has successfully defended both of her championships and has pretty much obliterated every other challenger who has stepped in The Lioness' path.

Having won the UFC Bantamweight Championship from Meisha Tate in 2016, Amanda Nunes has defended her first title against the likes of Ronda Rousey, Valentina Shevchenko, Raquel Pennington, and even former champion Holly Holm.

5 years ago 🦁 5 anos atrás. pic.twitter.com/YERBIGIV3o — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) August 8, 2020

On the other hand, Amanda Nunes went on to win the UFC Women's Featherweight Championship by beating Cris Cyborg at UFC 232, knocking out the latter within 51 seconds of the first-round to enter her name into the history books as the newest UFC Double Champion. Nunes has defended her 145-lb strap against the likes of Germaine de Randaime and very recently put away Felicia Spencer in a five-round classic at UFC 250 in order to mark another successful title defense, as well.

For her next defense of the 145-lb title, Amanda Nunes will be facing Megan Anderson, who is on a two-fight winning streak having put away Zarah Fairn Dos Santos and very recently defeated Norma Dumont Vian, via first-round knockout at UFC Fight Night 169. The win earned Anderson the Performance of the Night award and now it also has earned her a shot at the UFC Women's Featherweight strap.

When is UFC 256?

UFC 256 goes down in December and will be taking place on the 12th. As of now, a location and venue for the event have not been confirmed and the fight announcement is yet to be officially announced by the UFC, as well.