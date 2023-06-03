UFC host Megan Olivi reminisces about her unique experience filming for the beloved TV series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia during UFC 199 in 2016. Reflecting on this memorable crossover, Olivi expressed her fondness for the show and offered a special episode recommendation for enthusiastic fans.

In the episode titled "Wolf Cola: A Public Relations Nightmare," which is the fourth installment of the twelfth season of the renowned show, an uproarious plot unfolds. Franks Fluids LLC finds itself in a dire predicament when a news segment reveals that Wolf Cola has inexplicably become the favored beverage of the infamous Boko Haram.

Stepping in to handle the ensuing PR catastrophe, Dee and Dennis lend their expertise, while Charlie and Mac concoct a clever scheme to establish Fight Milk as the official drink of the UFC.

What makes this episode truly special is the abundance of guest appearances by notable personalities from the UFC world. UFC president Dana White, reporter Megan Olivi, featherweight veteran Cub Swanson, and Hall-of-Famer Donald Cerrone all grace the screen.

As Megan Olivi takes a stroll down memory lane about It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, she graciously opens up about her cherished moments on her Instagram:

"A little throwback to a major moment in 2016. Filming an episode of Always Sunny in Philadelphia at UFC 199! Fight Milk forever! I remember being SO over the moon I was able to participate and beyond nervous because my brother and I loooooove the show (I even had a few lines!) but everyone was so kind and made the experience truly unforgettable. So go watch Wolf Cola: A Public Relations Nightmare - Season 12, Episode 4 for lots of laughs and a few familiar faces."

Megan Olivi recounts how she has helped her husband stay sober

Megan Olivi is famous for her backstage reporting at UFC events. She is not only recognized for her professional achievements but also for her marriage to former UFC flyweight contender Joseph Benavidez.

Benavidez's college years were marred by struggles with substance abuse, but he managed to overcome these challenges and has remained sober for an impressive 18 years. Recently, Olivi took to her official Instagram account to share this significant milestone in her husband's journey.

In a playful post, Olivi shared a video of herself, humorously alluding to a fictional caffeine addiction through cleverly edited audio. However, it was the caption accompanying the post that revealed the depth of her personal commitment to support her husband's sobriety. Olivi disclosed her own decision to abstain from addictive substances, aligning herself with Benavidez's journey and celebrating his upcoming 18th year of sobriety in June.

