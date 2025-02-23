Megan Olivi reminisces on early days with Daniel Cormier in throwback photo "Couple of youngsters"

Megan Olivi is the host of the UFC Ultimate Insider and an MMA reporter. She posted an old picture of herself with Daniel Cormier, recalling their early days in the business.

Olivi has been covering the UFC events since 2010 and Cormier made his promotional debut in 2013. She took to her Instagram stories and posted an old picture in which she is interviewing a young 'DC:'

"11 years ago .. a couple of youngsters."

Screenshot courtesy: @meganolivi's Instagram story

Cormier went on to become a champion in two weight classes in the UFC and hung up his gloves in 2020 with a record of 22-3-1. He joined the company's color commentary team and has been covering its events since his retirement.

When Megan Olivi called Kelly Ripa and Pam Oliver her inspirations in broadcasting

Megan Olivi once revealed her inspiration in the broadcasting and sports reporting world. The 38-year-old took the name of American talk show host Kelly Ripa and sportscaster Pam Oliver.

In an old interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Olivi said:

"I mean still to this day Kelly Ripa. You know that's sort of a dream role for me to be able to host a morning show like that, talk to people from all walks of life. Kelly and I have been fortunate to become friends, she's been an incredible advocate for me and just somebody I can run and bounce ideas off of. She's amazing."

She continued:

"Then you've sports reporters. I like Pam Oliver, I mean, I grew uto p watching Pam and just thinking like 'man' she's like the gold star, she keeps her composure, everyone seems to like talking to her. You never question anything that comes out of her mouth. She's an authority and when she's on that field and so I've always loved watching her, Aaron Andrews, Michelle Beadle and there's so many people who have so much to offer to the sports world."

Check out Megan Olivi's comments below (1:52):

