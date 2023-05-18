Conor McGregor is undoubtedly the biggest star the world of MMA has ever seen. Ever since he made his UFC debut back in 2013 against Marcus Brimage, it was pretty clear that there was something special about him.

Speaking of the same, UFC presenter Megan Olivi has recalled the chatter surrounding McGregor's first fight in the United States. After making his UFC debut in Sweden against Marcus Brimage, 'The Notorious' headed to make his debut on U.S. soil in what was his second fight with the promotion against Max Holloway.

Interestingly, for just his second fight in the UFC, the company had scheduled an open workout for the Irishman. As revealed by Megan Olivi, the move was criticised by many as Conor McGregor just had one fight under the promotion.

While suggesting that 'The Notorious' knew exactly what to do with the spotlight from his early days in the UFC, Megan Olivi said:

"His first card in the United States he had his own open workout and everyone was like, 'Why are we doing it for this kid? He's not the main event, he's not the co-main event, he's barely competed in the UFC and he's got his own workout.' And it was a massive turnout and he knew exactly what to do with that spotlight."

Watch the clip below:

Conor McGregor promises Michael Chandler fight announcement

The Irishman has been out of action since 2021 after suffering a nasty leg injury in his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier. However, fans were relieved after his imminent return was announced earlier this year.

It was revealed by the UFC that Conor Mcgregor would return to the UFC to coach the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter against Michael Chandler and the two will square off following the end of the season.

While the two are expected to headline a pay-per-view later this year, fans have been growing impatient as there seems to be no confirmation about the fight as of yet. However, it was recently revealed by Conor McGregor that a fight announcement is due soon.

The former UFC double champ had this to say during a recent encounter with TMZ:

“Soon, very soon. An announcement soon. Announcement soon.”

Watch the video below:

Poll : 0 votes