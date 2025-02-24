Megan Olivi shares excitement upon receiving special gift from $7 billion worth New York Yankees

Megan Olivi has been employed by the UFC since 2010 and is married to Joseph Benavidez, a four-time UFC flyweight title challenger. The couple recently announced that they are expecting their first child in the summer.

The UFC's roving reporter recently took to Instagram to share several photos, including a gift package from the MLB's New York Yankees, captioning the post:

"Haven’t posted in a while .. here’s a roundup of this week’s blessings we are so grateful for ❤️💙 - unbelievable Yankees baby package 🥹 - the best meal + date night at @tambalasvegas - @newbalance @bambambaklava healthy parents - baby’s official broadcast debut - amazing size comparison - 11 year throwback w/@dc_mma when we were kids!"

Check out Megan Olivi's Instagram post below:

Olivi also shared the footage in her Instagram story where she expressed that the Aaron Judge jersey included in the package was the greatest thing ever and made her cry.

The mixed martial arts commentator revealed that she is a lifelong fan of the Yankees, having attended the World Series and shared photos of herself visiting Yankee Stadium as a child.

Megan Olivi and Joseph Benavidez are expecting their first child

Megan Olivi and Joseph Benavidez began dating in 2009 before getting married six years later. Nearly a full decade after tying the knot, the couple are expecting their first child.

The MMA reporter took to Instagram earlier this month to happily share the news with her friends and followers. She shared a photo of her and the four-time UFC flyweight title challenger where he was holding a newspaper that read their first child is on the way and arriving in the summer, captioning the post:

"We have waited so long to say this - Baby Benavidez will debut this summer. We are beyond grateful for this beautiful blessing ♥️"

Check out Megan Olivi's Instagram post announcing her pregnancy below:

It is unclear how the pregnancy will affect Olivi's duties as the UFC's roving reporter. While she was originally scheduled to work at UFC 312, she ultimately was not present for the card, which took place in Sydney, Australia.

The long-time commentator did return at UFC Fight Night 251 the following weekend as the card was in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, she was not present at UFC Fight Night 252 in Seattle, Washington this weekend. It appears as if Olivi will likely only appear on cards in Las Vegas.

