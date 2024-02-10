Megan Olivi shares three-word reaction to Alexander Volkanovski's hilarious "too old" ad

Alexander Volkanovski surprised fans with a hilarious sportsbook commercial, and Megan Olivi clearly enjoyed it.

Promoting his upcoming UFC 298 main event with Ilia Topuria, Volkanovski played the role of an old man in response to fans believing his age was the primary concern for his upcoming title defense. The humorous video for the Australian-based sportsbook Sportsbet lasted slightly over two minutes.

Upon viewing the video for the first time, Olivi gave her reaction on X/Twitter, aligning with the consensus opinion of most fans. She wrote:

"This is phenomenal"

The root of the joke the promo referenced derives from the often-mentioned statistic suggesting the champion's title reign will end on Feb. 17. In the modern UFC era, fighters at age 35 or older are a combined 2-30 in championship fights at or below 170 pounds.

Entering the UFC 298 main event, Volkanovski will be 35 years old. 'The Great' is already 0-1 since turning 35, having lost to Islam Makhachev at UFC 294.

Megan Olivi scheduled to work UFC Vegas 86 after busy Super Bowl week

Megan Olivi was one of the busiest personalities during Super Bowl Radio Row, conducting interviews with countless sites during the week. However, fans will be pleased to know the popular reporter will be on screen during UFC Vegas 86.

Olivi, who works as a reporter for both the UFC and NFL, has done work for both companies during Super Bowl week, with both events occurring in Las Vegas.

As reported by journalist Damon Martin, Olivi will join the Feb. 10 broadcast along with Brendan Fitzgerald, Daniel Cormier, and Dominick Cruz.

The Fight Night card — occurring the day before Super Bowl LVIII — will begin at 4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. GMT, with the main card scheduled for 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. GMT.

Though it has not been confirmed, Olivi is also expected to work the UFC 298 pay-per-view event in Anaheim, California the following week on Feb. 17.