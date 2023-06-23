Megan Olivi suffered close shave with 'not work appropriate' wardrobe situation at UFC 289

UFC presenter Megan Olivi recently revealed that she had a close shave with a not-work-appropriate wardrobe situation at UFC 289.

The UFC headed back to Canada earlier this month for its UFC 289 PPV headlined by a women's bantamweight championship match between Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana. At the event, Megan Olivi, who is UFC's long-time presenter, encountered a difficult situation with her outfit.

In a recent Instagram post, Olivi spoke about the same and revealed that she was saved by an "emergency tailoring" done by Kat Day, an equipment specialist working for the UFC. The 36-year-old said:

"We’re in Jacksonville for our ABC card this weekend and I still haven’t posted much from UFC 289 in Vancouver! What a beautiful city, great fight action and quite a few laughs. Also special gigantic thanks to @neonshowgirl for the emergency tailoring of a not appropriate for work slit on this dress lol.… see ya from DUUUUVAL this weekend!"

Take a look at her post below:

Megan Olivi pens emotional tribute for Amanda Nunes following UFC 289

As mentioned earlier, Amanda Nunes was in action against Irene Aldana at UFC 289. 'The Lioness' secured a unanimous decision victory at the end of a rather one-sided five-round matchup.

After the fight, Nunes announced that she will be walking away from the sport. Following her announcement, many fighters and fans, including Megan Olivi, took to social media to share their appreciation for the Brazilian, who is highly regarded as the greatest of all time.

Olivi also took to Instagram and spoke about how she enjoyed Nunes' company. While further hailing 'The Lioness' as the greatest fighter of all time, the 36-year-old had this to say:

"This is what I’ll remember most about working with the legend @amanda_leoa. The laughs both on and off camera. Amanda has always taken the responsibility of being the champion very seriously, but she’s always been such a joy to be around. Amanda, you are the GOAT. You deserve to enjoy all your time with your beautiful family. Thank you for the fights, the broken barriers and shattered glass ceilings, the history and for the incredible memories. See you at your Hall of Fame induction"

Take a look at Olivi's post below:

Poll : 0 votes