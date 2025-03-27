Megan Olivi turns heads showing off baby bump in stunning black outfit at UFC backstage: "Mob boss vibes"

Megan Olivi made waves backstage at a recent UFC event, proudly displaying her baby bump in a sleek black outfit.

Olivi, who has been a key figure in UFC broadcasts for years, is expecting her first child with husband and former flyweight contender Joseph Benavidez. The couple, who began dating in 2009 and married in 2015, are now preparing to welcome their newest addition.

The UFC reporter shared a backstage glimpse of her stylish maternity look, posting photos on social media with the caption:

“Work + Doctors Rest Orders = New setup when off camera 😂”

Check out Megan Olivi's post below:

The post quickly gained attention, with fans and fighters flooding the comment section with admiration and support. UFC strawweight Angela Hill commented:

“Mob boss vibes”

Another fan wrote:

“Mumma Megan always rocks on the microphone 🎤🎙️👑😎✌️”

While another added:

“I don’t know how you wore those shoes all night sister, but I give you props!!!”

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Megan Olivi's recent post, [Screenshot courtesy: @meganolivi via. Instagram]

Megan Olivi backs Ilia Topuria as UFC’s next biggest star

Megan Olivi believes Ilia Topuria has the potential to become the UFC’s next major superstar. Speaking on Mike Bohn’s YouTube channel, Olivi highlighted Topuria’s international appeal, fluency in multiple languages, and growing mainstream recognition as key factors in his rise:

"Ilia Topuria. I'm a big fan of this guy's star power. I think being able to see somebody who can carry themselves in multiple languages for an international company. Not only does he have the English language skills to appeal to everybody who can understand him in those interviews, of course he speaks fluent Spanish. He's from Georgia, so he's got a lot of European support as well. We've talked about this before, he's got deals with designers."

With Alex Pereira’s stock taking a hit following his loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313, Olivi sees Topuria as a prime candidate to take his place:

"He's showing up in different places on really big platforms, where we don't necessarily see our athlettes. Particularly, collaborations with different soccer teams. I think he went to visit somebody and they did a big collaboration and people were pretty shook over it. He can handle himself really well. His confidence is something akin to a Conor McGregor. Not the same way, but it just reminds me of the way a young Conor was in terms of absolute self-belief."

Check out Megan Olivi's comments on Ilia Topuria below (20:23):

