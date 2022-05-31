"Can't hold him back!" - Mehdi Barghi hilariously storms through multiple men before Odie Delaney bout at ONE 158 

Mehdi Barghi will be back at ONE 158 against Odie Delaney, and an army couldn’t stop the giant from putting in his work on the heavy bags.

On Twitter, ONE Championship posted a video of Barghi having fun with his friends during training. The caption reads:

“Can't hold him back! 😂 Mehdi Barghi is ready to UNLOAD on Odie Delaney this Friday 👊🏻”

The video shows Barghi hitting a punching bag and a trainer calling time on his workout. However, Barghi doesn’t stop and continued his barrage, prompting his trainer to try and physically stop him. Other guys in the gym proceeded to help out, only to be playfully thrown down by the hulking Iranian.

Barghi is a national wrestling champion and is no stranger to throwing people down. However, he has also developed a formidable striking arsenal that has helped him find success in his transition to MMA.

Currently, the 36-year-old has a 100% finishing rate in his four professional MMA wins, with two wins coming via TKO and two by submission.

Mehdi Barghi clashes with Odie Delaney at ONE 158

Mehdi Barghi aims to break into ONE Championship’s win column with a big win over the undefeated Odie Delaney at ONE 158, which happens on Friday, June 3rd.

Delaney also comes from a wrestling background, having competed as an NCAA division 1 All-American wrestler. He introduced himself to the global stage of ONE Championship at ONE: Bad Blood in February this year with a quick match against Thomas Narmo. ‘The Witness’ let the world watch as he made quick work of the Norwegian heavyweight using an assisted hammerlock that he dubbed ‘Odie Lock’.

ONE Championship’s heavyweight division is getting tougher and deeper, with Barghi and Delaney’s clash being just one of three heavyweight MMA bouts scheduled for the event. However, their matchup promises to be one that could steal the show. Both fighters are proven finishers, with all seven of their combined wins coming via stoppage.

The top prize in the division is yet to be contested by ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar and ONE interim heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin. As such, collecting wins to position themselves to challenge the undisputed champion is essential for both Barghi and Delaney.

