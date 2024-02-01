Mehdi Zatout vs. Zuhayr Al-Qahtani Boxing Match Added To ONE 166: Qatar

ONE Championship has injected more fuel to what’s already an electrifying night of fighting for ONE 166: Qatar.

Multi-time Muay Thai world champion Mehdi Zatout will come out of retirement and face Saudi Arabian star Zuhayr Al-Qahtani in a 147-pound boxing match on March 1 at Lusail Sports Arena.

The promotion announced the match on its official website today.

Zatout, a former ISKA and WBC Muay Thai world champion, is one of Muay Thai and kickboxing’s most innovative minds and owns Venum Training Camp in Thailand.

Despite dedicating his time to developing the younger generation of fighters, and even training some of the world’s best, Zatout couldn’t help but lace up the gloves one more time.

‘Diamond Heart’ last fought at ONE on Prime Video 3, where he dominated American striker Asa Ten Pow for the first-round finish.

Standing across the Algerian star is the pioneering Al-Qahtani. The 34-year-old is the first fighter out of Saudi Arabia to forge a career in professional boxing and currently boasts a perfect 9-0 record, as well as a WBC Middle Eastern Championship.

Two-division king Anatoly Malykhin goes for third world title against Reinier de Ridder at ONE 166

ONE Championship promised a historic card for ONE 166: Qatar, and there’s no better curtain closer than the main event between Anatoly Malykhin and Reinier de Ridder.

Malykhin currently holds the ONE light heavyweight and heavyweight MMA world titles. He’ll attempt a shot at immortality when he challenges de Ridder for the ONE middleweight MMA world championship.

The two crossed paths in December 2022, when Malykhin practically decapitated de Ridder to capture the light heavyweight MMA throne at ONE on Prime Video 5.

It will be intriguing to see if Malykhin, a natural heavyweight, can make the middleweight limit of 205 pounds.

De Ridder, meanwhile, wants nothing but redemption after Malykhin dealt him the only loss of his otherwise perfect MMA career.

ONE 166 is ONE Championship’s first on-site event in Qatar.