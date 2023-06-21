Nabil Anane credits ONE veteran Mehdi Zatout: “He was always that one guy who pushed me”

19-year-old Muay Thai prodigy Nabil Anane will fight the biggest fight of his career at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23.

Inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the French-Algerian-Thai phenom will face ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a much-anticipated Muay Thai fight.

Nabil isn't your average teenager. The young Muay Thai fighter already has over 35 pro fights and he's not even in 20s yet. Already active for more than 10 years, the young taekwondo and karate blackbelt has achieved more than most fighters twice his age.

The one man Nabil Anane credits for his success is former ISKA, WMC, and WBC world champion Mehdi Zatout. The retired French kickboxing legend, who has fought in ONE Championship as well, has been there from the very beginning for Nabil.

Nabil told ONE:

"Mehdi Zatout has been with me since I was a very, very young boy. He was always that one guy who pushed me. He brought me here, and he’s always been beside me throughout my career."

Mehdi Zatout has had a career that spanned over 20 years, amassing a staggering 120 pro fights. After winning the ISKA world title, WMC title twice, and WBC featherweight world title, Zatout won his last world title late in his career.

'Diamond Heart' captured the WBC Muay Thai featherweight diamond title in 2022. His last bout was a performance bonus-winning performance against Asa Ten Pow at ONE on Prime Video 3 late last year.

Even before his retirement Zatout has been training and cornering fighters like WBC Muay Thai world champ Zehra Dogan, former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Alaverdi Ramazanov, and as mentioned, the young Nabil Anane who will make his ONE debut this Friday.

ONE Friday Fights 22 is available live and for free on ONE Championship’s digital platforms as well as on its official broadcast partners.

