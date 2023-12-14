"Melanin gives wisdom and insight" - Andrew Tate delves into the essence and perception of Jamaican music

Andrew Tate has praised Jamaican music for being anti-establishment, after exploring the genre in several updates on social media.

The controversial internet personality remains a polarizing figure online, with Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan still facing charges of sexual assault, sex trafficking, and conspiring to form criminal groups.

After spending several months in jail, the pair were eventually placed under house arrest earlier this year whilst the investigations continue. Since returning to social media, 'Cobra' has continued to be his outlandish and brash self online, but recently started a thread about his love for Jamaican music.

In a series of posts starting in July 2023, Tate stated that he believes Jamaican music is a helpful tool for those looking to turn to religion. The controversial figure also noted the genre's history of being rebellious against the government. He wrote:

"Jamaican music is natutrally anti establishment. Resist oppression and turn to god. Melanin gives wisdom and insight, along with bravery and power."

Andrew Tate has regularly updated the thread on X (formerly Twitter) since July, oftentimes responding to the posts with lyrics from icon Jamaican songs or messages written in Jamaican dialect.

Check out some more updates here:

"Mi fulla money like a bank mi rob. Car pullupo an di body drop drop."

"Dey want to rule over us all. But dey got no love, no love. No Love in dem hearts. Dats why dis wikid system haffi fall."

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate voice support for Conor McGregor's rumored presidential bid

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have both expressed their support for Conor McGregor, following the Irishman's potential presidential bid for his home country.

'The Notorious' has made headlines in recent weeks for his posts on social media, which have highly criticized the Irish government and the country's immigration laws. McGregor then suggested that he may run as a candidate for the Irish presidency, believing he can make real change as he holds no bias.

In a recent video uploaded to X, Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate discussed Conor McGregor's tweets and endorsed him as a potential candidate. Tristan said:

"I think that's a wonderful idea... I don't know Conor, but Conor is a warrior... He knows violence very well. I would believe that Conor McGregor would be far more reluctant to send random Irish people to die in places like Iraq... I also believe that Conor McGregor, who's a family man and a fighter, would be a lot more protective in a masculine way about his own people."

Catch the video here:

