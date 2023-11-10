"Men will pay more to see you naked" - Sean Strickland makes unprovoked and distasteful verbal attack at Paige VanZant and women's MMA

Sean Strickland is no stranger to controversy and is widely known for expressing his unfiltered opinions without reservation. The UFC middleweight champion recently made Paige VanZant a target on social media and launched a wanton attack on the former UFC contender and women's MMA.

For context, VanZant ventured into the exclusive content business on OnlyFans after her exit from the UFC in 2020 and made a massive splash on the subscription-based content-sharing platform. She masterfully capitalized on her social media following to market her content and has claimed she makes more money via OnlyFans in a day than her entire fighting career combined.

Sean Strickland wasn't too pleased to hear VanZant's statements and recently took to X to launch a scathing attack on the former UFC star. 'Tarzan' dismissed VanZant as a legitimate fighter before dismissing women's MMA as a whole, writing:

“Paige Vanzant said she made more on only fans in 24 hours than she did in the UFC. Let's unpack. 1.) You were signed because you're hot. 2.) Women's MMA is lame. 3.) Men will pay more to see you naked than to watch you fight. Stay in school, kids, fighting sucks, lol.”

Strickland followed up with another tweet, posting two pictures comparing men's MMA to two lions fighting and women's MMA to two cats fighting. He wrote:

"Male vs Female MMA... I'm not saying a [cat] fight isn't fun to watch occasionally... But ya know.."

Michael Bisping on Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis title fight at UFC 297

Michael Bisping recently weighed in on the highly anticipated middleweight title fight between Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297. After UFC CEO Dana White announced the matchup, many were left shocked and confused.

After Khamzat Chimaev defeated Kamaru Usman at UFC 294, fans expected the Chechnya native to get the next 185-pound title shot. However, it seems the promotion has decided to reward 'Stillknocks' for his surprising second-round TKO victory over Robert Whittaker at UFC 290.

Michael Bisping wholeheartedly agrees with the UFC's decision. In a recent video posted to his YouTube channel, 'The Count' said:

"He is the rightful No.1 contender.....He went out there and he beat Robert Whittaker... Shocked the entire world, nobody expected him to beat Robert Whittaker, nobody expected him to stop him in the second round, and as we know, if you beat the man, you become the man, and that's exactly what Sean Strickland did, he beat longtime champion Israel Adesanya."