"Mental preparation is 2nd to none" - Fans react to Jiri Prochazka's training routine once again involving no light and food

Jiri Prochazka has become infamous for his unorthodox fight preparations within the MMA world. Just one month after his win at UFC 300, the former champion caught fans' attention with another interesting training routine.

As Prochazka shared on social media on May 23, 'BJP' claimed to have locked himself in a small room for three days without light or food. The Czech called his tactic a mental strength exercise to improve his "pure focus."

Though becoming accustomed to his non-traditional methods, fans were still perplexed by the fighter's seemingly unhealthy decision. However, the mental fortitude of the samurai-inspired athlete still impressed some.

One fan called Prochazka's mental preparation "second to none," commenting on Reddit:

"Jiri's mental preparation is 2nd to none"

Prochazka has been rumored to have performed similar self-imposed mental challenges in the past as he believes in following the Bushido way of life.

Less-enthused fans questioned how the physical health of an MMA fighter would be challenged by not eating food for three days. Many others found the tactic to be humorous, noting Prochazka's training methods resemble that of a 'Dragon Ball Z' character.

Others commented:

"Dude will do anything but learn to check a calf kick"

"I just hope he doesn't become Tony 2.0"

"Me getting ready to do 1 pushup (max reps)"

"How does he poop"

Is Jiri Prochazka a real samurai?

With his unique training methods, hairstyle and lifestyle, Jiri Prochazka is often referenced as a "Czech Samurai" by fans. The storyline of Prochazka's belief in the samurai code was highly publicized ahead of his fight with Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300.

During fight week, Rakic ridiculed Prochazka for being a "fake samurai." Following his win TKO over 'Rocket,' Prochazka addressed the matter in his post-fight Octagon interview, saying:

"This guy talks about me like I'm not a samurai. That's true, I'm not a samurai. I'm a guy from [the] Czech Republic. But we all need to live and be inspired by something. These samurai ideas [inspire me]."

Prochazka, who has no biological connection to Japan or the samurai origins, continues to believe in the traditional methods and practices of the ancient warriors and live by their written codes.