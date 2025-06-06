Mentalist floors Joe Rogan with wild reveal of Young Jamie’s childhood crush: "Are you an Alien? Do you work for the CIA?"

Renowned American mentalist Oz Pearlman recently showcased his skills to Joe Rogan, leaving him stunned.

In episode #2332 of The Joe Rogan Experience, the popular magician and mentalist made a surprising revelation about podcast producer Young Jamie's childhood crush. While leading into the discussion that prompted this reveal, Pearlman began by saying:

"Let me ask you a question, Jamie... I want you to close your eyes, go back in time, and try to picture a face [of] your first big crush... If I were to ask you to look up how popular this name is, it's not top 10, is that correct?... I want you, without using your fingers, to count the number of letters in this person's name... Be honest, would it have been days, months, or literally years, before today since this person even crossed your thoughts?... Could Joe know it?

He continued:

"Alright, mix up the letters and stop... freeze and grab out a letter somewhere in the name. Maybe grab one out of the middle... You didn't do a vowel, did you?... The last letter is a vowel, though, isn't it?... What's her name?... Christine is what I wrote down."

After the revelation, Rogan was astonished to see how Pearlman could disclose such an intriguing detail about Jamie's life. He expressed his amazement, saying:

"How did you know?... What the f**k just happened? Are you an Alien? Do you work for the CIA?"

Check out the full conversation below (1:17:31):

Oz Pearlman stunned Joe Rogan by accurately guessing his ATM PIN code

In the aforementioned episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Oz Pearlman attempted to guess Joe Rogan's ATM PIN code. Initially, Rogan was convinced that the mentalist would not succeed. However, Pearlman was able to guess the PIN code correctly on his first try, and with just a single question, saying:

"Would your wife know your ATM PIN code? No? Lie to me, do not tell me your real ATM PIN code... Make up a fake four-digit number off the top of your head, what feels to you utterly spontaneous when I say go."

In response, Rogan replied with "2020", and seconds later, Pearlman wrote down the accurate ATM PIN code of the UFC commentator, which baffled him and prompted a reaction from him, saying:

"[Is that your ATM PIN code?] Yeah, I'm skeptical because I've got that pincode in the mail... I don't like that."

Check out the full conversation below:

